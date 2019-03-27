CHILE

Court orders church to compensate victims

An appeals court in Chile ruled Wednesday that the Roman Catholic Church must pay compensation to three victims of the Rev. Fernando Karadima, a notorious pedophile priest.

The court in Santiago, the capital, said the church must pay about $150,000 each to Juan Carlos Cruz, José Andrés Murillo and James Hamilton for “moral damage.” It also overturned a lower-court ruling that found no proof of a church coverup.

The ruling could prompt hundreds of other people who have reported clerical sexual abuses or coverups by the Chilean Catholic Church to seek compensation.

The ruling, which can be appealed, said church officials had harmed victims by dismissing their complaints of abuse rather than investigating them.

The Vatican in 2011 sentenced Karadima to a lifetime of penance and prayer for his crimes, and Pope Francis defrocked him last year.

During a 2018 trip to Chile, the pope initially dismissed allegations that a bishop had covered up Karadima’s crimes, but he later acknowledged “grave errors in judgment.”

SAUDI ARABIA

Jailed women's rights activists tell of abuse

Nearly a dozen Saudi women’s rights activists laid out their defense in a Riyadh courtroom and spoke of physical and sexual abuse that they say they were subjected to by masked interrogators, according to people with knowledge of the case.

Nearly all of the 11 women on trial were taken from their homes in Riyadh 10 months ago and transferred to the city of Jiddah just weeks before Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on women driving.

The women had long pushed for the right to drive and called for an end to restrictive male guardianship laws that require women of all ages to have a male relative’s consent to travel abroad, obtain a passport, marry or undergo certain medical procedures.

Several people with knowledge of the cases say the charges against the women relate to their efforts to promote women’s rights and having contact with foreign reporters, diplomats and human rights groups.

One of the women told the three-judge panel that several men appeared one night and took her from her place of detention in Jiddah to a secret location. It is there that the women say they were caned, electrocuted and waterboarded by masked men. Some women say they were groped, made to break their fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and threatened with rape and death. One reportedly attempted suicide in prison.

1st cholera cases confirmed in Mozambican city: The first cases of cholera have been confirmed in the cyclone-ravaged Mozambican city of Beira, raising the stakes in an already desperate fight to help hundreds of thousands of people sheltering in increasingly squalid conditions. The five cholera cases were confirmed in one of the poorest neighborhoods in the city, the director of medical aid said. Beira is struggling to provide clean water and sanitation after Cyclone Idai roared in March 14, killing at least 468 people in Mozambique, 259 in Zimbabwe and 56 in Malawi.

Lithuania jails Soviet defense minister for 1991 crackdown: A Lithuanian court found the Soviet Union's last defense minister guilty of war crimes for his role in a violent crackdown on the nation's independence move 28 years ago. The court sentenced Dmitry Yazov, 94, in absentia to 10 years in prison. He and 66 other Soviet-era officials were on trial for the violence that killed 14 people and injured hundreds when Soviet troops stormed a TV tower and an adjacent building in Vilnius on Jan. 13, 1991. Only two defendants were present in court, with most of the others being in Russia.

Ex-governor's arrest ordered after deadly Iraq ferry sinking: Iraq has issued a warrant for the arrest of the former governor of Nineveh province on corruption charges after at least 90 people were killed in a ferry sinking in Mosul, the provincial capital, court officials said. The warrant also included the arrest of some local officials after a court inquiry concluded they had colluded with the former governor in misusing their powers and committed financial violations, a judge said. Iraq's prime minister had accused the ex-governor of negligence and said there was evidence he was misusing public funds.

