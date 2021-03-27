China has strongly rejected accusations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang and has launched calls for boycotts and other punishments against foreign firms including retailer H&M and Nike, along with sanctions against foreign government officials and activists who it says are spreading false information about its policies.

— Associated Press

UKRAINE

President dismisses head of high court

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed the head of the constitutional court, who has opposed some anti-corruption reforms, calling his actions a threat to national security, Zelensky’s office said on Saturday.

Zelensky and the court under Oleksandr Tupytskyi have been locked in a standoff since last year over anti-corruption legislation, hobbling Ukraine’s chances of securing more foreign loans.

The court ruled in October against some anti-corruption laws, citing as excessive the punishment for false information on officials’ asset declarations, and also struck down some powers of the main NAZK anti-graft agency. Following that Zelensky suspended Tupytskyi.

Tupytskyi has previously accused Zelensky of trying to engineer a “constitutional coup” by removing him.

— Reuters

China, Iran sign economic, diplomatic pact: China and Iran have signed an overarching deal aimed at charting the course of their economic, political and trade relations over the next 25 years, in a challenge to the Biden administration, Iranian state TV reported. A draft copy of the outlines of the accord that surfaced on media last year showed plans for long-term supply of Iranian crude to China as well as investment in oil, gas, petrochemicals, renewables and nuclear energy infrastructure.

At least 18 die in apartment collapse in Cairo: At least 18 people were killed after a nine-story apartment building collapsed in Cairo, according to Egyptian state media. The building collapsed in the Egyptian capital early Saturday. At least 24 other people were injured and taken to hospitals, according to a morning statement by Khalid Abdel-Al, the administrative head of Cairo governorate. It was not immediately clear what caused the building's collapse.

Death toll from Egypt train crash revised down to 19: Rail traffic resumed Saturday in southern Egypt, authorities said, a day after two trains collided, killing at least 19 people and injuring 185 others. The Health Ministry initially reported 32 deaths in the collision of two passenger trains in the province of Sohag, about 270 miles south of Cairo, but later revised its figures.

Journalists arrested along with protesters in Belarus: Three editors of major Belarus independent media platforms were detained in Minsk, their outlets said, along with dozens of others, at the site where fresh protests were due to begin against the rule of President Alexander Lukashenko. Among the detained were Galina Ulasik and Anna Kaltygina, editors at opposition outlet TUT.by, the outlet said. Its channel on the Telegram messenger app is followed by more than 400,000 people. Another outlet, Nasha Niva, with 90,000 Telegram readers, said its editor in chief, Yahor Martsinovich, was also detained at the square, along with a photographer.

Mexican drug trafficker faces extradition to U.S.: A Mexican drug trafficker who is one of the most wanted individuals by U.S. law enforcement has lost his final legal appeal against possible extradition to the United States, local media and authorities said. Mexican newspaper Reforma said Rafael Caro Quintero, who is wanted over the 1985 kidnapping and murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique Camarena, had his appeal rejected by a court in Mexico City on Friday.