Bukele announced the request Saturday in his social media accounts, and congress approved it Sunday. The decree would suspend constitutional guarantees of freedom of assembly and loosen arrest rules for as much as 30 days

The homicides appeared linked to the country’s street gangs, which effectively control many neighborhoods in the capital. Police reported that they have captured five leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, who they claimed ordered the weekend killings.

Bukele announced the request in his social media accounts and taunted critics of the measure, saying: “Is the opposition coming out to defend the gang members?”

While he has tried to project a tough attitude on crime, the country’s powerful street gangs have proved a double-edged sword for him.

“We must remind the people of El Salvador that what is happening now is due to the negligence of those who protected criminals,” the conservative Arena party said.

That was an apparent reference to a December report by the U.S. Treasury Department that said Bukele’s government secretly negotiated a truce with leaders of the gangs. That contradicted Bukele’s denials and raised tensions between the two nations.

— Associated Press

Second 'black box' of crashed plane found

The second “black box” from a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 was found Sunday, raising hopes that it might shed light on why the passenger plane nosedived into a remote mountainous area in southern China last week, killing all 132 people on board.

Firefighters taking part in the search found the flight data recorder on a mountain slope about 130 feet from the point of impact and five feet underground, state media said. Experts confirmed it was the second black box. The impact of the crash created a 65-foot- deep pit in the side of the mountain and scattered debris widely.

Searchers had been looking for the data recorder after finding the cockpit voice recorder four days ago. The two black boxes should help investigators determine what caused the plane to plummet about one hour into the flight and shortly before it would have begun its descent.

The remote setting and rainy and muddy conditions have complicated the search for the black boxes and wreckage.

The plane crashed Monday en route from the city of Kunming in southeastern China to Guangzhou, an export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong. An air traffic controller tried to contact the pilots several times after seeing the plane’s altitude drop sharply but got no reply, officials have said.

The cockpit voice recorder was found two days later. It has been sent to a Beijing lab for examination and analysis.

Officials announced Saturday that there were no survivors. DNA analysis has confirmed the identities of 120 of the people on board, they said.

— Associated Press

Gunmen kill 2 in Israel: A pair of gunmen killed two people and wounded four in a shooting in central Israel before they were killed by police, according to police and medical officials. The identity of the gunmen was not known, but police called them "terrorists," the term usually used for Arab assailants. Security-camera footage circulating on Israeli media showed two bearded men appearing to open fire in the city of Hadera before they are shot. Days earlier, an Arab assailant killed four people in a stabbing in southern Israel.

Myanmar leader vows to 'annihilate' foes of army rule: Myanmar's leader vowed to intensify action against homegrown militias fighting the military-run government, saying the armed forces would "annihilate" them. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, speaking at a military parade marking Armed Forces Day, also urged ethnic minorities not to support groups opposed to army rule and ruled out negotiations with them. The military seized power last year from the democratically elected government. Security forces used lethal force to suppress protests, killing more than 1,700 civilians, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.