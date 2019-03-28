VENEZUELA

Guaidó barred for 15 years from public office

Venezuela’s government said Thursday that it has barred opposition leader Juan Guaidó from holding public office for 15 years. He responded that he would continue his campaign to oust President Nicolás Maduro.

The announcement by state comptroller Elvis Amoroso, a close Maduro ally, cited alleged irregularities in Guaidó’s financial records and reflected a tightening of government pressure on an opposition movement backed by the United States and dozens of other countries.

The Maduro-Guaidó power struggle has intensified the sense of crisis in Venezuela, which suffered its worst blackouts earlier this month and then a new round of outages that paralyzed commerce this week.

More than 3 million Venezuelans have left the country in recent years, escaping dire economic conditions.

Maduro, who is backed by Russia, says he is the target of a U.S.-led coup plot.

— Associated Press

THAILAND

Panel says junta party won the popular vote

The Election Commission of Thailand held a sudden news conference Thursday to release full preliminary results of the Sunday general election, though some of the data was inconsistent, adding to concerns about the management of the nation’s first vote since a 2014 military coup.

The commission, appointed by a legislature handpicked by the junta, has faced mounting pressure to speed up the count of the vote and to address concerns about potential irregularities.

The latest preliminary results, which the commission said were based on a count of all votes, showed that Palang Pracharat, a party allied with the junta, won the most votes. The commission said earlier that the main anti-junta party, Pheu Thai, had won the most constituency seats. Final results are not required until May.

After delaying the release of a full preliminary count on election night and then again on Monday, the commission had done little to address concerns beyond blaming the media, saying it failed to keep up with the raw data.

The election was for 500 seats in the lower house. Of those, 350 are set aside for the winners of constituencies, while 150 “party list” seats are divided based on a proportion of the overall vote.

— Associated Press

CUBA

Google deal to boost island's connectivity

Cuba and Google signed a deal Thursday moving the island one step closer to having a state-of-the-art connection to the modern Internet.

The American Internet giant and the Cuban government agreed to create a seamless, cost-free connection between their networks once Cuba is able to physically connect to a new undersea fiber-optic cable that would be laid in the future.

With that cable in place, the peering deal linking Google’s global Internet backbone directly to Cuba’s local network would allow Cubans to connect faster to content hosted on Google servers. It would also reduce the government’s cost of connecting users to Google content.

The deal will have no immediate effect on the ease of connectivity in Cuba. Neither side provided an estimated timeline for the island’s connection to a new fiber-optic cable.

— Associated Press

16 dead in Mogadishu blast: An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 16 people, police said. At least 17 people were wounded, Col. Mohamed Hassan said. The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab asserted responsibility. The militant group often targets high-profile areas in Mogadishu with suicide bombings.

19 dead in Bangladesh fire: A fire struck a high-rise office building in Bangladesh's capital, killing 19 people and injuring about 70, officials said. Fire officials said after battling the blaze for several hours that most occupants had been rescued. The fire at the FR Tower, on a busy avenue in Dhaka's Banani commercial district, was the latest in a city where flouted building regulations and safety norms have made deadly blazes common. The cause is being investigated.

4th victim dies in Utrecht tram attack: Authorities said a fourth victim, a 74-year-old man, has died of injuries suffered in the March 18 tram shooting in Utrecht, Netherlands. Two men and a woman died the day of the attack, and one victim remains in the hospital. The main suspect, a Utrecht resident of Turkish descent, faces multiple manslaughter or murder charges. Authorities continue to investigate "terrorist intent" in the attack.

— From news services