The cabinet shuffle underscores the political pressure on leaders in the European Union, where a stuttering vaccination campaign has triggered voter anger.

Matovic had been under pressure since early March after he announced that he would buy the Sputnik V shots without the consent of his partners. The move raised concerns that it could undermine the foreign policy orientation of Slovakia, a member of the European Union and NATO. The country hasn’t started using the Russian vaccine.

— Bloomberg News

MEXICO

Updated covid death toll

is about 60% higher

Mexico’s government acknowledged over the weekend that the country’s true death toll from the coronavirus pandemic stands above 321,000, almost 60 percent more than the official test-confirmed number of 201,429.

Mexico does little testing, and because hospitals were overwhelmed, many died at home without getting a test. The only way to get a clear picture is to review “excess deaths” and death certificates. Excess deaths are determined by comparing the deaths in a given year to those that would be expected based on data from previous years.

On Saturday, the government published such a report, finding there were 294,287 deaths linked to covid-19 from the start of the pandemic through Feb. 14. Since Feb. 15, there have been 26,772 more test-confirmed deaths.

The higher toll would rival that of Brazil, which has the world’s second-highest number of deaths after the United States. But Mexico’s population of 126 million is far smaller than either of those countries.

The new report also confirms just how deadly Mexico’s second wave, in January, was. As of the end of December, excess-death estimates suggested a total of about 220,000 deaths related to covid-19 in Mexico. That number jumped by about 75,000 in just a month and a half.

— Associated Press

20 wounded in suicide attack at church in Indonesia: Two people believed to be members of a militant network that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State blew themselves up outside a cathedral during a Palm Sunday Mass on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, wounding at least 20 people, police said. A priest said security guards became suspicious of two people on a motorcycle who wanted to enter the church. When the guards went to confront them, he said, one of them detonated his explosives. Police said both attackers were killed.

Kurdish-led Syrian forces arrest 9 in camp housing militants' kin: Hundreds of U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led forces arrested nine people, including suspected members of the Islamic State, in a security sweep in a camp in northeastern Syria housing families of militants. The raid came on the heels of a spike in violence at al-Hol camp, home to more than 60,000 people, many of them supporters or families of Islamic State militants.

Sudan, main rebel group restart peace talks: Sudan's interim government and the main rebel group in the country have agreed to restart peace talks, according to the group and the state news agency. The agreement between the Sudan Popular Liberation Movement-North and the government was marked in Juba, capital of South Sudan. Sudan's transitional government has been engaging in peace talks with rebel groups over the past two years, looking to stabilize the country and help its fragile path to democracy survive following the military's overthrow of autocrat Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019.

Armenian premier confirms he will resign to allow election: Armenia's embattled prime minister has confirmed that he will step down in April to allow for an early parliamentary election. Nikol Pashinyan has faced weeks of protests calling for his ouster in the wake of Armenia's defeat in last year's conflict with Azerbaijan. In a move to defuse the crisis, Pashinyan two weeks ago announced an early election for June 20. Under Armenian law, such elections can be held after a premier resigns and parliament fails twice to choose a new one.