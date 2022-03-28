Several migrants told the U.N. fact-finding mission that there were “mass graves” in the desert city of Bani Walid. The report did not say how many bodies the graves might contain. Several women from East Africa also testified that they had been raped and sexually abused.

The mission’s report, the second of three based on about 120 interviews, also flagged violations affecting Libya’s democratic transition and raised concerns about secret prisons allegedly run by militias.

— Reuters

Deputy leader Machar warns of return to war

South Sudan’s vice president urged regional mediators to intervene to protect the country’s peace deal, warning of a return to war amid alleged attacks by government troops on his forces.

Riek Machar accused President Salva Kiir of violating a 2018 truce in a letter to the eight-nation Intergovernmental Authority on Development.

“The security situation in South Sudan has been deteriorating for the last few months,” Machar said. “Therefore, we request, as a matter of urgency, the intervention of IGAD and other international partners to prevail on President Salva Kiir not to take this country back to war.”

There was heavy military deployment in the capital, Juba, on Monday, highlighting growing tensions. In a televised speech, Kiir said that “the presence of security forces in the streets does not mean that there is insecurity in Juba.”

Government troops and forces loyal to Machar have recently clashed in Upper Nile and Unity states, Machar’s strongholds.

There were high hopes for peace and stability when oil-rich South Sudan gained its long-fought-for independence from Sudan in 2011. But the country slid into civil war in December 2013 largely based on ethnic divisions when forces loyal to Kiir battled those loyal to Machar.

Tens of thousands died in the civil war, ended by a 2018 peace deal that brought Kiir and Machar together in a unity government. But challenges remain.

— Associated Press

3 E.U. states freeze $130 million in assets

Authorities in three European nations have frozen more than $130 million in assets linked to a probe into money laundering in Lebanon, a European Union agency said Monday.

The measures by France, Germany and Luxembourg come as Lebanon grapples with an economic crisis and coincide with domestic and European investigations of its longtime central bank governor, Riad Salameh. The crisis, which began in October 2019, is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement and has continued with no serious action by the country’s political class.

Advertisement

The European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, or Eurojust, said the investigation targets five suspects accused of money laundering. It did not identify the five, adding that they are suspected of embezzling public funds in Lebanon.

It was not clear whether the case is linked to the investigation of Salameh, charged by a Lebanese judge this month with illegal enrichment and money laundering. Salameh’s brother has been under arrest since March 17 over corruption charges.

— Associated Press

Taliban bans BBC, VOA broadcasts: The Taliban regime has banned news broadcasts in Afghanistan from several international media companies, including the BBC, Germany's DW and Voice of America. The BBC's news bulletins in Pashto, Persian and Uzbek have been ordered off the air, while DW's programming will not be rebroadcast by Afghan partners. A Taliban spokesman told the news agency DPA that VOA's television broadcasts on Afghan channels have been halted, but radio transmissions continue.

El Salvador arrests 600 gang suspects: El Salvador said it has arrested over 600 gang suspects in raids and reduced food for inmates — apparently to accommodate the new detainees — after a wave of killings. The government declared a state of emergency and locked down prisons after 87 gang killings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.