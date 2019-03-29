ALGERIA

Huge turnout in latest anti-Bouteflika protest

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Algiers on Friday to demand the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in the biggest demonstration since unrest erupted six weeks ago.

In at least one location, a Reuters correspondent saw police opening fire with tear gas and rubber bullets, and chasing and beating demonstrators, after youths hurled stones at them.

The turnout came days after the military called for the aging leader’s removal to end a growing political crisis. State television showed protests in several other cities.

The protests have been largely peaceful but have put pressure on the army to act. Some witnesses estimated the number of protesters in Algiers on Friday at around 1 million, but authorities said the number

was lower.

Bouteflika, in power for 20 years, has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013. He failed to placate the protesters by reversing a decision to seek a fifth term.

— Reuters

EGYPT

Activist released after five-year prison term

A prominent Egyptian activist emerged from prison Friday after serving a five-year sentence for organizing and taking part in anti-government protests, his family and lawyer said.

But as in the cases of other recently released political prisoners, Alaa Abdel Fattah will be required to report to his local police station at the end of each day for the next five years.

Abdel Fattah played a leading role in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising that ousted Egyptian autocrat Hosni Mubarak. Three years later, Abdel Fattah was jailed for taking part in a peaceful demonstration at a time when Egypt’s government had banned public gatherings and unauthorized protests.

His imprisonment was considered unjust by human rights activists and his supporters. Tens of thousands of opponents and critics have been jailed by current President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi’s regime, widely seen by critics as the most authoritarian in the country’s modern history.

— Sudarsan Raghavan

Congo registers record 15 new Ebola cases in a day: Congo recorded 15 new confirmed cases of Ebola on Friday, the biggest one-day rise since the current outbreak was declared last August, the Health Ministry said. Coming a day after 14 new cases were confirmed, the number means the outbreak is on track to register one of its highest weekly case totals, despite health officials saying as recently as two weeks ago that it was largely contained and could be stopped by September. Health workers have brought new tools to the fight, including a vaccine and several treatments, but mistrust of first responders and militia violence have set back the campaign.

— From news services