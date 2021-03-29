The opening of the probe came after officials arrested a person accused of attempting to plot explosions in Minsk and the nearby city of Barysau.

Belarus has been engulfed by protests since official results from the August vote gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office by a landslide. The opposition and some poll workers have said the election was rigged.

The demonstrations sparked by the vote were the largest and most persistent show of opposition in the former Soviet republic, with some of them attracting as many as 200,000 people.

Last week, Tikhanovskaya called for a new wave of rallies to revive the pressure on the government after the winter break. Police cracked down on opposition supporters who tried to launch rallies on Thursday and Saturday, arresting hundreds.

— Associated Press

MOZAMBIQUE

Beheaded bodies seen in town hit by rebels

Fierce fighting for control of Mozambique’s strategic northern town of Palma left beheaded bodies strewn in the streets Monday, with heavily armed rebels battling army and police personnel and a private military outfit in several locations.

Thousands were estimated to be missing from the town, which held about 70,000 people before the attack began Wednesday.

The Islamic State asserted responsibility Monday for the attack, saying it was carried out by the Islamic State Central Africa Province, according to the SITE extremist monitoring group.

The rebel claim said that the insurgents control Palma’s banks, government offices, factories and army barracks and that more than 55 people, including troops, Christians and foreigners, were killed.

Earlier this month, the United States declared Mozambique’s rebels to be a terrorist organization and announced that it had sent military specialists to help train the Mozambican military to combat them.

Palma is the center of a multibillion-dollar investment by Total, the France-based oil and gas company, to extract liquefied natural gas from sites in the Indian Ocean. The gas deposits are estimated to be among the world’s largest.

The fighting spread across the town Monday, according to Lionel Dyck, director of the Dyck Advisory Group, a private military company contracted by the Mozambican police to help fight the rebels.

Dyck said it will not be easy for the Mozambican government to regain control of Palma.

Without control of Palma, Total’s operations are jeopardized, analysts say.

— Associated Press

VATICAN

Polish clergy punished over alleged coverup

The Vatican said Monday that it is punishing a retired Polish archbishop and a bishop for their alleged roles in covering up sexual abuse by other clergymen.

Former Gdansk archbishop Slawoj Leszek Glodz and former bishop Edward Janiak of Kalisz have also been forbidden from living in their former dioceses or participating in any public religious celebrations there.

The Vatican Embassy in predominantly Roman Catholic Poland also said that both men are being required to contribute personal money into a fund helping victims of clerical abuse.

The embassy cited “omissions” by Glodz “in cases of sexual abuse committed by some clergy against minors, and other issues related to the administration of the archdiocese.”

In a separate statement, the embassy said the Holy See was acting on the basis of “reported negligence of Bishop Edward Janiak in cases of sexual abuse committed by some clergy against minors, and other issues related to the management of the diocese.”

Both men retired last year as their cases were being investigated.

— Associated Press

CIA-trained Afghan forces accused in civilian deaths: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission said it was probing a shooting last week in which CIA-trained Afghan forces reportedly killed 20 civilians, including women and children, during an anti-Taliban operation in eastern Khost province. The CIA-trained Afghan forces have in the past been accused of attacks on civilians and have been called out by Human Rights Watch and the United Nations for often heavy-handed tactics that have left civilians dead. They operate with seeming impunity under Afghanistan's intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security.

Israel to probe police shooting of disabled Arab man: Israeli police fatally shot a disabled Arab man who appeared to be wielding a knife, drawing renewed accusations that law enforcement officers use excessive force against Arab suspects. Relatives of Munir Anabtawi, 33, said that he suffered from mental illness and that they had called police for help because he did not feel well. Police said they opened fire after Anabtawi tried to stab them. The family said he was shot five times in the confrontation. Authorities are investigating the incident in the northern city of Haifa.

Pakistani court commutes death sentence after 23 years: Pakistan's top court commuted the death sentence of a convict who had spent 23 years on death row, after determining he had committed the crime while still a minor, his attorney said. Muhammad Anwar was arrested in 1993 after police accused him of participating in an attack that killed a villager. He was sentenced to death in 1998. He was 17 at the time of the attack, his attorney said. Under Pakistani law, inmates are freed if they have spent more than 14 years behind bars after being convicted and sentenced in a murder case.