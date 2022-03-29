The aircraft was carrying six crew members — all from the Pakistani military — and two military personnel, one from Russia and one from Serbia, U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told reporters in New York. He later said that a search-and-rescue operation found the wreckage and that there were no survivors.

Eastern Congo is prone to insecurity as armed groups vie for control of its mineral-rich lands. In 2012, the M23 rebels held large areas of eastern Congo. The rebels were eventually forced to retreat into Uganda and Rwanda in 2013 by Congolese and U.N. forces.

Despite ongoing efforts to disarm the group, M23 rebels have increased their attacks in the region in recent times.

— Associated Press

Train is attacked near Abuja; deaths reported

Gunmen attacked a passenger train near Nigeria’s capital late Monday with explosives and gunfire, killing an unspecified number of people, authorities and survivors said Tuesday.

The attackers used explosives to first blow up the rail track before opening fire on the train near Abuja, according to Fidet Okhiria, chief executive of the state-owned Nigerian Railway Corp. Many people are also feared to have been abducted, he said.

Authorities could not immediately confirm the number of passengers on the train, but local media reported that nearly 1,000 were onboard. “There were casualties, but we have not been able to confirm the number,” Okhiria said.

The train service is a popular route for many in Nigeria’s capital and in neighboring Kaduna state as travelers stay away from roads notorious for kidnappings.

No group has claimed the attack, but suspicion quickly fell on the armed groups that have carried out thousands of abductions and killings in the northwestern and central states of the West African nation.

— Associated Press

Deadly clashes erupt in camp for ISIS families

Clashes between U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters and members of the Islamic State group killed at least three people inside a restive camp in northeast Syria that houses Islamic State families, local Kurdish authorities and an opposition war monitor said Tuesday.

The clashes broke out late Monday at al-Hol in Hasakah province when Kurdish fighters exchanged fire with an Islamic State sleeper cell, according to Shixmus Ehmed, head of the Kurdish-led administration’s department for refugees and displaced.

The sprawling al-Hol camp has for years held tens of thousands of women and children — mostly wives, widows and children of Islamic State members.

The Kurdish police force, or Asayish, said its personnel were attacked and then fired back, killing an Islamic State member and wounding others. It said police were careful during the clashes because the militants had hidden among civilians.

Syrian Kurdish fighters have intensified their inspections at al-Hol in recent weeks, after a January attack by the Islamic State on a prison in the provincial capital, also called Hasakah, where about 3,000 militants and juveniles are held.

That attack led to 10 days of fighting between the U.S.-backed fighters and the militants that left nearly 500 dead. It was the biggest attack by the Islamic State since the fall of the group’s self-declared caliphate in 2019.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human rights said a woman and a child were killed, in addition to an Islamic State militant.

— Associated Press

11 FARC dissidents killed in combat, Colombian army says: At least 11 members of a group formed by former FARC rebels who reject a 2016 peace agreement with the government were killed in combat with troops in Colombia's jungle south, the army said. Four fighters from the group were captured. The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, officially demobilized under the 2016 accord, but some members reject the deal and continue to engage in drug trafficking and illegal mining.