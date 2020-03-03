In the statement, she criticized South Korea’s presidential office — labeling it “a mere child” and “a burnt child dreading fire”— for expressing concerns about the North’s firing drills.

“As far as I know, the South side is also fond of joint military exercises and it is preoccupied with all the disgusting acts like purchasing ultra-modern military hardware,” Kim Yo Jong said. “They meant they need to get militarily prepared but we should be discouraged from military exercises. Such a gangster-like assertion can never be expected from those with normal way of thinking.”

Kim Yo Jong did not mention by name South Korean President Moon Jae-in, whom she has met many times. She only said: “The South side’s response is so regretful and disappointing but it is somewhat fortunate that it was not direct statement of the president.”

Earlier Tuesday, state media said Kim Jong Un had supervised a live-fire rocket artillery exercise, in an apparent reference to the two short-range ballistic missile launches reported by South Korea a day earlier.

— Associated Press

SPAIN

Sex-crimes bill calls for tougher measures

Spain’s left-wing government approved a bill on Tuesday that would qualify all nonconsensual sex as rape, acting on a pre-election promise to strengthen laws in defense of women’s rights.

The draft law seeks to establish specialized courts for dealing with sexual offenses and round-the-clock recovery centers for victims. It would increase jail penalties for work-related sexual harassment to up to two years and make catcalling a criminal offense.

Combating gender violence has been high on Spain’s political agenda since its women’s rights movement was galvanized by the 2016 “Wolf Pack” trial, in which five men referring to themselves by that name were jailed for sexual abuse after gang-raping a woman.

Mass protests against that conviction led to an appeal in 2019 in which the Supreme Court ruled that the men had committed rape.

According to Amnesty International, only nine of 31 European countries have laws that define rape based on the absence of consent, instead of defining it by other measures such as whether violence or the threat of violence was used — as is the case in Spain.

— Reuters

Torrential rains in Brazil kill 12: A storm that pummeled Brazil's southeastern coast caused landslides and killed at least 12 people. Dozens more were missing. The deaths occurred in the cities of Guaruja, Santos and Sao Vicente in Sao Paulo state, according to a statement from its civil defense office. Brazil's southeast has been hit by heavy rains this year, causing recurrent floods and landslides.

Spain approves U.S. extradition of Venezuela's ex-spy-chief: The Spanish government has approved the extradition of Venezuela's former military intelligence chief to the United States, where Hugo Carvajal faces charges of drug and weapon trafficking. Two cases are open against him in New York and Florida over alleged ties with the rebel group FARC, or the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, and over alleged drug smuggling into the United States, the Spanish government said. In November, Spain's high court ruled in favor of the extradition, though Carvajal disappeared at the time. He is still missing, the government said.