“The state of Israel is under attack this evening,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “The biased international court in The Hague made a decision that is the essence of antisemitism and hypocrisy.”

The decision by Fatou Bensouda, the ICC’s outgoing prosecutor, had been expected since the court determined last month that she had jurisdiction over the case. A preliminary probe by Bensouda had found a “reasonable basis” to open a war-crimes case. The decision turns the court’s focus toward two key Israeli policies in recent years: its military operations against Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip and its expansion of Jewish settlements in East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

Bensouda has also said her probe would look at the actions of Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls Gaza and fired rockets indiscriminately into Israel during a 2014 war.

— Associated Press

HUNGARY

Orban's party leaves largest E.U. parliamentary group

Hungary’s governing party pulled out of its conservative group in the European Union’s legislature Wednesday after years of conflict over the rule of law and European values.

The right-wing Fidesz party has held a two-thirds majority in Hungary’s parliament almost uninterrupted since 2010. It left the European People’s Party over the latter’s adoption Wednesday of new procedures allowing for entire parties to be excluded from the group rather than just individual lawmakers.

Fidesz officials, including Hungary’s prime minister and head of the party, Viktor Orban, had argued that the rule changes were “tailor-made” to sanction Fidesz and threatened over the weekend to pull out of the EPP if the rules passed.

The EPP backed the rule changes in a 148-to-28 vote, with four abstentions.

Fidesz’s decision to leave the group could be the final note in long-standing clashes with the EPP, the largest political family in Europe.

The group suspended Fidesz’s membership in 2019 over concerns that it was eroding the rule of law in Hungary, engaging in anti-Brussels rhetoric and attacking the EPP leadership.

— Associated Press

Syrian pound plummets: The Syrian pound hit a record low just days before Syria marks the 10th anniversary of a conflict that has left hundreds of thousands dead. The U.S. dollar was trading on the black market at 4,000 pounds, increasing the misery of many Syrians, who have been struggling to make ends meet amid a sharp increase in commodity prices. The official price remains 1,256 Syrian pounds to the dollar. At the start of the conflict in mid-March 2011, the U.S. dollar was worth 47 Syrian pounds. The average monthly salary in Syria is 90,000 pounds ($22.50).

Man found guilty in Toronto attack that killed 10 pedestrians: A man who admitted to using a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto was found guilty in a case that drew attention to an online world of sexual loneliness, rage and misogyny. Alek Minassian, 28, told police that he belonged to an online community of sexually frustrated men, some of whom have plotted attacks on people who have sex. Minassian admitted that he drove a van into crowds in a neighborhood on April 23, 2018. Eight women and two men died. Minassian called himself an "incel," short for "involuntary celibate," an online subculture that has been linked to attacks in California and Florida and often promotes the idea that men are entitled to have sex with women.

10 reported killed in Darfur tribal clashes: Tribal clashes in Sudan's western Darfur region killed at least 10 people, a senior security official said, the latest bout of violence in the restive region. The clashes pitted the Arabized Fur tribe against the Tama tribe over a piece of land, the official said. He said at least 32 also were wounded in the clashes. Tribal violence in Darfur and other areas of Sudan is a major challenge to the transitional government that has ruled the country since a popular uprising led the military to overthrow longtime President Omar Hassan al-Bashir in April 2019.