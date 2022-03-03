Francis is scheduled to visit the Congolese capital, Kinshasa, and the eastern city of Goma from July 2 to July 5, and he plans to be in South Sudan’s capital, Juba, from July 5 to July 7, the Vatican said.

The trip would be one of Francis’s longest in years and his third to sub-Saharan Africa. He visited Kenya, Uganda and the Central African Republic in 2015, and Mozambique, Mauritius and Madagascar in 2019. Francis also visited Egypt in 2017 and Morocco two years later.

The trip will test the 85-year-old pope’s stamina and mobility. He had 13 inches of his large intestine removed last July. This week, he canceled two events because of knee pain.

— Associated Press

ISIS-linked militants killed, military says

Philippine troops killed at least seven Muslim insurgents aligned with the Islamic State in a recent offensive in the south and recovered 45 heavy firearms and several bombs and land mines that were to be used in future attacks, military officials said Thursday.

About 60 militants were in the remote camp near Maguing in Lanao del Sur province when it was attacked Tuesday by fighter jets and army forces, military officials said. It was not immediately clear whether their leader, Abu Zacariah, was among those killed. A soldier was killed and five others were wounded in the fighting, the officials said.

Abu Zacariah has been implicated in attacks and bombings and is suspected of being the newly designated leader of the Islamic State group in Southeast Asia, said Brig. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo II, the infantry brigade commander who oversaw Tuesday’s offensive.

Two factions of the militant group Daulah Islamiyah, linked to the Islamic State, appear to have merged and camped near Maguing in January. At the time, some transmission towers in the region were bombed in attacks claimed by the Islamic State, spurring the military to prepare for an offensive, Cuerpo said.

— Associated Press



Swedish forces to leave Mali: Sweden will pull its force of about 220 soldiers out of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali in June 2023, a year earlier than planned, its military said. It gave no reason for the decision but has said that the presence of Russian military contractors in the West African state, condemned by European countries, was making the presence of Swedish forces untenable. A spokesperson for the mission, known as MINUSMA, said that Sweden plays a crucial role in operations but is free to make its own peacekeeping decisions. Mali is ruled by a military junta that staged coups in 2020 and 2021 and has reneged on a promise to hold early elections, fraying its relations with Western nations.

U.S. warplane recovered in South China Sea: The United States has recovered an F-35C warplane that fell into the South China Sea in a landing mishap in January, the U.S. Navy said. The wreckage will be delivered to a nearby military installation to aid in the ongoing investigation of the incident, the Navy’s 7th Fleet said. Seven U.S. military personnel were hurt in the January incident on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, which had been conducting training in the strategic South China Sea, much of which is claimed by China.

18 dead in mine collapse in Guinea: At least 18 people were killed when an informal gold mine collapsed in western Guinea, officials said. The accident took place Monday in Gaoual, about 240 miles from the capital, Conakry. Miners have flocked to the area recently, and such mines in West Africa operate without much oversight. At least 15 people died in a collapse in Guinea last May.