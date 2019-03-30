MOZAMBIQUE

Cholera cases nearly double in 48 hours

The number of confirmed cases of cholera in Mozambique’s cyclone-hit port city of Beira nearly doubled to 271 in 48 hours, the southern African nation’s government said Saturday.

Government and aid workers are trying to contain the spread of the disease after Cyclone Idai smashed into Beira on March 14, unleashing catastrophic flooding in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

At the opening of a temporary treatment center in Beira, Environment Minister Celso Correia said 138 of the 271 recorded cases had arrived at medical centers in the past 48 hours. “We don’t have any deaths registered within our hospitals,” Correia said. However, on Friday, he said at least two people had died outside hospitals with symptoms including dehydration and diarrhea.

At least 746 deaths have been attributed to the storm, but that number is expected to rise as more bodies are discovered after floodwaters recede. Many areas in Mozambique and Zimbabwe that were heavily hit by the storm still cannot be accessed by road.

— Reuters

Iran evacuates villages in path of deadly floodwaters: Authorities are evacuating villages threatened by flooding in southwestern Iran, as forecasters predicted more of the heavy rains that have already killed at least 45 people this week, state media reported. At least 11 villages lying near the Dez and Karkheh rivers in the oil-rich southwestern province of Khuzestan were being evacuated. "It's estimated that in the next five days about 3 billion cubic meters of water will flow into dam reservoirs in Khuzestan due to rainfall . . . 1.8 billion of which (is above capacity and) will have to be released," said Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, who is in charge of water resources.

Afghan vice president escapes assassination attempt: Afghanistan's vice president, Abdurrashid Dostum, escaped unhurt from an attack that killed one of his bodyguards. Attackers ambushed Dostum's convoy on the way from Mazar-e Sharif, a city in Balkh province, to Jowzjan province in northern Afghanistan, said Bashir Ahmad Tayenj, spokesman for Dostum's Junbish Party. Two other bodyguards were wounded. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the assassination attempt, which comes eight months after Dostum avoided injury in a suicide bombing at a Kabul airport.

Teenage migrants accused of hijacking tanker after rescue: Three teenage migrants were charged in a Maltese court on Saturday with hijacking a small commercial tanker that had rescued them and others off the coast of Libya. The three, who have pleaded not guilty, were among 108 Africans rescued by the El Hiblu 1 tanker this week. They are accused of threatening the crew on Wednesday to try to force the boat to go to Malta and not take them back to Libya.

Erdogan: Turkey will solve Syria issue "on the field": Turkey will solve the Syria issue "on the field" after Sunday's local elections, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday, as he sought to drum up support for his AK Party in the vote. Turkey has carried out two cross-border operations against Kurdish militants in northern Syria and has warned that it will launch further incursions if the threats along its borders are not eliminated.

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Papua New Guinea's New Britain island on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake which, the USGS said struck at 7 a.m. Eastern time, the center added.

Thailand's king revokes royal decorations of ousted PM: Thailand's King Vajiralongkorn has revoked royal decorations that had been awarded to ousted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, a document published in the royal gazette showed. The king's order came less than a week after a disputed election in which a pro-Thaksin political party is seeking to form a "democratic front" against a party that wants to keep the leader of a 2014 military coup in power.

