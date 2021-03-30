The soldiers were released after Mexican officials agreed to economic reparations and legal proceedings against those responsible.

Guatemala’s Foreign Ministry said a Guatemalan citizen living in the Mexican border town of Mazapa de Madero was the victim.

The killing came two days after police in the Mexican Caribbean resort town of Tulum killed a Salvadoran woman while trying to arrest her in a case that echoed that of George Floyd in the United States.

Mexican prosecutors said that an autopsy showed police had broken the woman’s neck and that they would be charged with femicide.

The confrontation Monday in Chiapas state began at a military checkpoint in the town of Motozintla, an area where authorities say fuel smuggling is an issue. The victim’s vehicle went into reverse after approaching the checkpoint, and a soldier opened fire. Sandoval said soldiers tried to treat the wounded person, but he died. Troops then detained the vehicle, two other passengers and the soldier who fired.

Two hours later, about 300 area residents, both Mexicans and Guatemalans, arrived demanding justice.

— Associated Press

MYANMAR

More air raids as junta targets minority in east

Violence in eastern Myanmar, including air raids that drove thousands of members of the Karen ethnic minority to seek shelter across the border in Thailand, deepened Tuesday with new air attacks by the military, which seized power from an elected government last month.

Thailand’s leader denied that his security forces had forced back to Myanmar villagers who had fled the military airstrikes over the weekend, saying they returned home of their own accord.

“We won’t push them back,” Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said. “If they are having fighting, how can we do so? But if they don’t have any fighting at the moment, can they go back first?”

Saw Taw Nee, head of the foreign affairs department of the Karen National Union, the main political body representing the Karen minority, confirmed that the raids Tuesday left six civilians dead and 11 wounded.

The KNU said the attacks were the latest breach of a cease-fire accord by the military. The group has long been fighting for greater autonomy for the Karen people.

The attacks mark a further escalation amid the crackdown by Myanmar’s junta on protests over its Feb. 1 takeover of the country.

At least 510 protesters have been killed since the coup, according to Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which says the actual toll is probably much higher.

Protests continued Tuesday despite the deaths of more than 100 people on Saturday alone.

— Associated Press

ICC holds reparations ceremony for Timbuktu mausoleums: The International Criminal Court made a symbolic reparations payment of 1 euro to Malian officials, after paying for the restoration of historic mausoleums in Timbuktu that were destroyed by Islamist extremists. Authorities say the destruction of the World Heritage-listed sites also was a financial blow to Timbuktu residents, crippling tourism in the fabled desert city. The extremists seized control of Timbuktu and other towns across northern Mali in 2012. Later that year, they destroyed the mud-brick mausoleums that covered saints' tombs, condemning them as totems of idolatry. A French-led military operation forced the extremists from power in Timbuktu the following year, though they later regrouped .

Russia jails Jehovah's Witness for alleged extremism: A court in Russian-controlled Crimea sentenced a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses to 6½ years in prison after finding him guilty of organizing extremist activities. The verdict comes amid a crackdown on the group, which Russia has branded as extremist and banned from operating in the country in 2017. The court did not disclose the defendant's name. Nor did it say what he had done to be charged. A Jehovah's Witnesses office in Brussels identified the man and said the case, like "many similar cases against Jehovah's Witnesses, contains a testimony of a secret witness."