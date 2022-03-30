The military said the suspects were being questioned. The Palestinian Prisoners Club, a group that represents current and former Palestinian prisoners, said those arrested were Hamarsheh’s relatives.

No Palestinian groups asserted responsibility for the attack. The Islamist militant group Hamas praised the “heroic operation” but stopped short of claiming a role.

The shooting was the third attack of its kind ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The previous two attacks, carried out by Palestinian citizens of Israel reportedly inspired by the Islamic State extremist group, have raised concerns about a new round of violence ahead of a sensitive period in which three major Muslim, Jewish and Christian holidays converge.

Israel ramped up its security presence in Israeli cities as well as around the West Bank.

Israel in recent weeks has been taking steps aimed at calming tensions and avoiding a repeat of last year, when clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators in Jerusalem boiled over into an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas. It planned to ease restrictions on Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and held talks with Jordanian King Abdullah II, who made a rare visit to the West Bank this week, to try to ensure calm. But the new wave of violence is complicating those efforts.

— Associated Press

Suspended parliament defies president in vote

Tunisia’s political crisis escalated Wednesday as members of the suspended parliament met online in defiance of President Kais Saied, voting to repeal decrees that have given him near-total power. He responded by dissolving the chamber.

The online session was the first attempted by parliament since Saied suspended it in July and moved to one-man rule. He accused those participating of “a conspiracy against the security of the state.”

Deputy Speaker Tarek Ftiti said that 124 members of parliament out of the total 217 attended the online session and that 116 voted against the “exceptional measures” Saied enacted in July, brushing aside the 2014 democratic constitution.

The move represents parliament’s most direct challenge to Saied, who had warned that a session would be illegal. But while it represents growing opposition to Saied and a challenge to his legitimacy as leader, it is unlikely to alter his grip on power.

Speaking afterward, Saied said he would dissolve parliament, and the justice minister said he had opened an investigation into members who took part.

“We must protect the state from division. … We will not allow the abusers to continue their aggression against the state,” Saied said in a video posted online.

— Reuters

Allies abandon Pakistani leader ahead of no-confidence vote: Pakistani lawmakers appeared poised to push Prime Minister Imran Khan out of power in an upcoming no-confidence vote, after a small but key coalition partner abandoned him and joined the opposition. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement, or MQM, has only five seats, but its move puts the number of Khan's opponents in Parliament at well over the 172 needed to oust him in the vote, expected sometime next week. Khan already faces a revolt by a dozen lawmakers from his own party.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka suffers long power cuts amid currency shortage: Sri Lankans faced 10-hour power cuts and warnings of longer blackouts as a deepening economic crisis roiled markets and the electricity regulator urged more than a million government employees to work from home to save fuel. The nation has been unable to pay for fuel shipments because of a foreign exchange shortage and is poised to seek assistance from the International Monetary Fund. Amid the country's worst economic crisis in decades, foreign exchange reserves have fallen by 70 percent in two years.

Uganda says military killed 309 in months-long security push: Uganda's military has killed 309 people in an eight-month operation against cattle rustling in a northeastern region rich in minerals, the armed forces said. The military said the campaign was intended to quell violence by cattle rustlers in the Karamoja region since July. Karamoja, inhabited by nomadic pastoralists, has long suffered banditry, livestock raids and inter-clan warfare fueled by cheap, readily available guns.