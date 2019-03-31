MIDDLE EAST

1st steps taken toward Gaza cease-fire deal

A cease-fire deal appeared to take hold between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers on Sunday, with Israel expanding the permitted fishing zone and easing some restrictions on movement through its two main crossings with the Palestinian enclave.

Egyptian mediators have worked in recent days to broker a cease-fire agreement, but talks have been repeatedly interrupted by Palestinian rocket attacks and Israeli reprisals. The violence has heightened tensions just over a week before elections in Israel.

In a sign that the Egyptian efforts have made progress, the Gaza fishermen’s committee said Israel would extend the permitted fishing zone along the Mediterranean coast to a maximum of 15 nautical miles, up from the limit of nine nautical miles. Fishing had been off-limits since Gaza militants launched a rocket toward Tel Aviv last week, touching off rounds of short but intense cross-border fighting.

The lifting of some restrictions on the passage of people and cargo in and out of Gaza further suggested a strengthening of the cease-fire, which Hamas officials say would see Israel easing its blockade in exchange for guarantees of quiet.

Israeli and Hamas officials confirmed that the Erez and Kerem Shalom border crossings were reopened, in a restricted fashion, for the first time since violence flared up last week.

The first steps toward the restoration of calm were nonetheless punctuated by exchanges of fire along the border. Just hours after Israel announced the reopening of the crossings, a mortar shell was launched from Gaza toward Israel, the army said.

The projectile did not cross into Israeli territory. There was no immediate claim of responsibility and no immediate Israeli response.

Earlier Sunday, Palestinian militants launched rockets into Israel, and the military responded with tank fire.

— Associated Press

ALGERIA

Bouteflika appoints caretaker government

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika named a caretaker cabinet on Sunday as he grapples with a political crisis following weeks of protests demanding an end to his 20-year rule.

Prime minister Noureddine Bedoui will head the administration, Ennahar TV reported. Bouteflika kept his title as defense minister.

Seeking to defuse the protests, Bouteflika had said March 11 that he was dropping plans for a fifth term. But the 82-year-old stopped short of stepping down immediately, awaiting a national conference on political change. That further enraged protesters.

Algeria’s army chief of staff renewed a call on Saturday for the Constitutional Council to rule on whether the ailing Bouteflika was fit for office, opening up the possibility of a managed exit.

Demonstrators want to dismantle the entire ruling elite, which includes veterans from the war of independence against France in the 1950s and ’60s, army officers, the ruling party and business tycoons.

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets of Algiers for more than a month, complaining of corruption, nepotism and economic mismanagement that they say has tarnished Bouteflika’s rule.

— Reuters

Al-Shabab says it executed 4 accused spies: The al-Shabab Islamist extremist group in Somalia said it has executed four men accused of spying for the British, Djibouti and Somali intelligence agencies. Al-Shabab announced the killings on its Andalus radio station, saying they were carried out in a public square in Kamsuma, a town in the Lower Juba region. Al-Shabab, which is al-Qaeda's East African affiliate, has fought for years to impose a strict version of Islam in the Horn of Africa nation.

Ebola-hit areas vote in Congolese legislative elections: Voters who were not given the chance to take part in Congo's presidential election because of the Ebola epidemic and violence cast ballots in legislative elections amid continuing resentment. Residents in the eastern cities of Beni and Butembo were not included in the January presidential vote. At the time, officials attributed the decision to Ebola concerns. The decision further deepened the suspicion that the epidemic was being used for political or financial gain. The outbreak remains a significant threat, with the number of cases continuing to increase.

Philippine police kill 14 who rights groups say were farmers: Philippine police said 14 suspected communist rebels were killed after they opened fire during raids in a central province, but rights groups countered that the men were farmers and the latest victims of extrajudicial killings. Police, backed by troops, were conducting court-authorized home searches as part of an anti-insurgency and anti-criminality sweep in Negros Oriental province when the 14 men violently fought back, officials said. Police denied that the men were victims of extrajudicial killings.

Building owners arrested in fatal Bangladesh blaze: Police in Bangladesh's capital have arrested two of the owners of a commercial complex that caught fire last week, killing 26 people and injuring about 70, an official said. They were charged with negligence and violations of a building code that resulted in casualties, police said. In cases where deaths occur as a result of negligence, defendants also usually face culpable homicide charges. Officials said the owners sought permission from the Capital Development Authority in 1996 to construct an 18-story complex but later illegally increased the number of stories.

— From news services