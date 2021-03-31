Coronavirus cases have been surging in France, with daily case numbers nearly doubling in recent weeks and 30,702 new cases posted Tuesday. Over the past week, relative to population, there have been nearly three times as many cases in France as in the United States.

“We are facing a new situation,” Macron said in a national address Wednesday. “Since the first days of this month, we have entered a sprint” of spiking cases.

Parts of France, including Paris, had already started new lockdowns, but the measures announced Wednesday will apply to the whole country. Residents will be required to stay within a six-mile radius of their homes and will need special permissions to travel farther. There will be a nationwide curfew of 7 p.m.

Macron was pushed to act by grim numbers fueled by the more contagious variant of the virus first discovered in Britain.

— Michael Birnbaum

IVORY COAST

ICC upholds acquittal of former president

International Criminal Court appeals judges on Wednesday upheld the acquittals of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo and former minister Charles Blé Goudé on charges of involvement in deadly post-election violence.

Both were acquitted in 2019 of responsibility for crimes, including murder and rape, in the wake of disputed elections in 2010, with judges saying prosecutors failed to prove their case.

The Wednesday decision to reject the prosecutors’ appeal against the acquittal ends proceedings against both men.

More than 3,000 people were killed after Gbagbo refused to accept defeat by his rival, current President Alassane Ouattara.

Gbagbo was the first former president to go on trial at the ICC, and his case was seen as a milestone in efforts to bring to justice even the highest-ranking leaders accused of atrocities.

— Associated Press

Niger thwarts military coup attempt: Niger's security forces foiled an attempted military coup at the West African country's presidential palace just two days before the newly elected president is to be sworn in to office in a peaceful transfer of power, the government said. Several people have been arrested and "others linked to the events are being actively sought," a government spokesman said. The coup attempt raises fear of violence coinciding with Mohamed Bazoum's inauguration on Friday.

Italy orders 2 Russian officials expelled over spying claims: Italy ordered two Russian Embassy officials expelled and arrested an Italian navy captain on spying charges after police caught the officer allegedly giving classified documents to one of the Russians in exchange for money. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told a joint session of Parliament's foreign relations committees that the documentation concerned NATO information.

Turkish court rejects bid to disband opposition party: Citing procedural deficiencies, Turkey's highest court rejected an indictment by a top prosecutor seeking to disband a pro-Kurdish opposition party, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported. The prosecutor demanded that the Peoples' Democratic Party, or HDP, be dissolved over its ties to the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, that it be deprived of state funding and that more than 600 of its members be banned from politics for five years. The Constitutional Court ruled, however, to return the indictment to the prosecutor's office, the news agency said. The prosecution is expected to fix the deficiencies before petitioning the court again.