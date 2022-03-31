China’s director of aviation safety said at a news conference in the nearby city of Wuzhou that important parts, including the horizontal stabilizer and the engine, had been recovered after nearly 10 days of searching, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 800,000 cubic feet of soil was excavated and 49,117 pieces of the plane were found, said an official with the Guangxi government.

Advertisement

The plane’s two “black boxes” — the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder — have been found and sent to Beijing for examination and analysis.

— Associated Press

2 killed in firefight as Israel raids Jenin camp

Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, setting off a gun battle in which two Palestinians were killed and 15 wounded, as Israel targeted what it said were militant networks in the wake of deadly attacks.

In a separate incident, a Palestinian stabbed a 28-year-old Israeli man on a bus in the West Bank before being killed by a bystander, the military said. The Magen David Adom emergency service said the stabbing victim was taken to a hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The raid at the Jenin camp came two days after a Palestinian from a nearby village fatally shot five people in central Israel, part of a wave of attacks in recent days that have killed 11 people.

Advertisement

The Israeli military said troops came under fire after entering the camp to arrest three suspects linked to Tuesday’s attack. It said one soldier was wounded. The army said it has arrested 31 suspects in recent West Bank raids.

— Associated Press

Kenya's top court blocks leader's plan to overhaul constitution: Kenya's top court stopped President Uhuru Kenyatta's bid to make broad constitutional changes that opponents say were an effort to widen the presidency's powers and that had dominated early campaigning for an election in August. The Supreme Court, whose ruling is final, upheld a finding by lower courts that Kenyatta initiated the changes through a constitutional provision exclusively reserved for citizens, not executive leaders.

Story continues below advertisement

Ambush on militia in Ethiopia's Oromia region kills 26: Gunmen suspected to be from Ethiopia's Amhara region killed 26 people and injured 15 in an ambush on a vehicle carrying militia members in neighboring Oromia, officials said. Ethiopia has struggled to contain violence in its ethnically based regions in recent years. The Oromo are Ethiopia's largest group and the Amhara its second. Attacks on both sides of their border occur frequently, mainly over land.

S. Korean court upholds ban on tattooing: The Constitutional Court in Seoul upheld a ban on tattooing, confirming South Korea as the only developed country that permits no one but medical professionals to perform the procedure. Violations can bring fines of up to 50 million won ($41,300) and prison terms.