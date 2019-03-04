RUSSIA

Putin decree suspends INF Treaty compliance

President Vladimir Putin suspended Russia’s participation in a nuclear arms treaty that the Trump administration earlier decided to leave, alleging Monday that Washington and not Moscow was in violation of the 1987 pact.

In a decree, Putin suspended Russia’s obligations under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and said the hold would remain “until the U.S. ends its violations of the treaty or until it terminates.”

Putin’s order came as the head of the Russian military’s General Staff was in Vienna for talks on strategic stability with U.S. Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The United States gave notice of its intention to withdraw from the INF a month ago, setting the stage for the treaty to terminate in six months unless Moscow returns to compliance.

The United States has accused Russia of developing and deploying a cruise missile that violates provisions of the pact.

Russia has denied any breaches and instead alleges that the United States has violated the pact by deploying missile defense facilities in Eastern Europe that could fire cruise missiles instead of interceptors.

The collapse of the treaty has stoked fears of a replay of a Cold War-era Europe missile crisis.

— Associated Press

GERMANY

Extremist fighters would lose citizenship

The German government plans to introduce legislation that would enable authorities to strip Germans with dual nationality of their German citizenship if they fight for a terrorist group abroad, officials said Monday.

The new rule would apply to people over 18 and, for reasons of constitutional law, only to future cases, an Interior Ministry spokeswoman said.

The move comes as Germany and other European countries consider what to do about citizens who fought for the Islamic State and were captured in Syria. But since the proposed law would not be applied retroactively, it is unlikely to ease the government’s problem of how to handle former extremist fighters.

The government hopes the legislation will have a “preventive effect” and discourage citizens from joining such groups. Officials said the legislation will be drawn up soon.

German law already allows for people with dual citizenship to be stripped of their German nationality if they volunteer for the other country’s armed forces without the consent of German authorities.

Other countries have made similar moves. France has had a process since the 1990s for stripping French citizenship from dual nationals who carry out acts of terrorism, though it has rarely been used.

— Associated Press

Another minister quits Trudeau administration over scandal: Another member of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet has resigned over a scandal that has shaken the government in an election year. Treasury Board President Jane Philpott said it was "untenable" for her to continue because she could not defend the government. Former attorney general and justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould testified last week that Trudeau and senior members of the administration tried to pressure her to avoid prosecution of a major Canadian engineering company in a case involving allegations of corruption in Libya. Gerald Butts, Trudeau's closet adviser, resigned last month. He is set to testify before Parliament this week in Trudeau's defense.

Car strikes Israeli troops; two Palestinians killed: The Israeli military said a Palestinian vehicle targeted Israeli troops on a highway in the West Bank, prompting troops to open fire, killing two Palestinians and injuring a third inside. An Israeli soldier and border police officer were injured when the car rammed into the Israeli troops near Ramallah, the military said. Later, the military said an inquiry indicated that the incident was a "terror attack," adding that the Palestinians had also thrown firebombs at a nearby highway. A Palestinian official disputed that account.

U.S. delegation visits Eritrea: A U.S. congressional delegation has visited Eritrea for the first time in 14 years as Washington seeks closer contact with the long-reclusive state in the Horn of Africa after it made peace with Ethiopia in a surprise move last year. In November, the U.N. Security Council lifted sanctions on Eritrea, opening the way for further interest and investment in the country. Tibor Nagy, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for Africa, visited Eritrea late last year for a groundbreaking meeting with longtime president Isaias Afwerki.

— From news services