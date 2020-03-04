The partial lifting of the entry ban comes weeks before the Olympic torch procession starts in another town in Fukushima prefecture. The torch could also pass through Futaba, about two miles from the wrecked nuclear plant.

Unrestricted access, however, is being allowed only in a 2.4-square-kilometer area (less than a square mile) near the main Futaba train station, which will reopen later this month. Access to the vast majority of Futaba is allowed only for those who receive permission for a day visit.

Because key infrastructure is still being rebuilt, residents will not be able to return to live there until 2022.

The three reactor meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant spewed massive amounts of radiation that contaminated the surrounding area and, at its peak, forced more than 160,000 people to flee.

The nuclear plant is being decommissioned in a process that will take decades.

— Associated Press

GERMANY

Left-wing governor back after AfD scandal

A left-wing governor returned to office in the eastern German state of Thuringia on Wednesday, a month after state lawmakers voted him out of the job with far-right support and shook up politics at the national level.

Bodo Ramelow of the Left party won 42 votes in the 90-seat legislature, enough to be elected by a simple majority. No candidate stood against him, although 20 lawmakers abstained, and 23 voted against him.

In early February, the Thuringia legislature unexpectedly elected center-right lawmaker Thomas Kemmerich as governor. Kemmerich received enough votes only because the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, abandoned the candidate it had fielded to throw its support behind him.

Kemmerich also won the votes of lawmakers from his small party and from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democratic Union. Regional CDU lawmakers ignored the wishes of their national leadership to back Kemmerich, at the risk of making common cause with AfD.

The fallout was dramatic. National CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who took over from Merkel in late 2018, announced the following week that she would not run to be Germany’s next chancellor and would step down as party leader. Her successor is to be chosen in late April. Kemmerich announced his resignation three days after he was elected.

— Associated Press

Saudi-led coalition says it foiled attack on tanker off Yemen: The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it had foiled an attack on an oil tanker off Yemen's coast on the Arabian Sea, the official Saudi Press Agency reported. The tanker was sailing 90 nautical miles south of Yemen's Nishtun port toward the Gulf of Aden when it was targeted by four boats, a coalition spokesman said in a statement carried by the SPA. He did not say who was behind the attack. The Sunni coalition has in the past accused Yemen's Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels, whom it has been battling for five years, of trying to attack vessels off the coast of Yemen with unmanned boats laden with explosives.

Uganda jails filmmaker doing documentary on Museveni foe: A Ugandan court sent an independent filmmaker to jail after he was accused of singing subversive songs while producing a documentary about a pop star seeking to unseat the long-serving president, his attorney said. The jailing of Moses Bwayo is part of what government critics view as an escalating clampdown on independent media and the opposition ahead of a presidential election next year. Bwayo was arrested as he filmed a documentary about Bobi Wine, who wants to wrest power from Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled for more than three decades.