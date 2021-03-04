The IOM said five bodies have been recovered.

Despite risks, thousands of migrants continue to try to make their way from the Horn of Africa to Yemen and then on to rich Persian Gulf countries. The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting closed borders have slowed but not stopped the flow of migrants. The IOM said about 138,000 people made the journey in 2019, as did 37,500 in 2020.

AD

In October, at least eight migrants drowned after smugglers forced them off a boat near Djibouti.

AD

In 2017, up to 50 migrants from Somalia and Ethiopia were “deliberately drowned” when a smuggler forced them into the sea off Yemen. And in 2018, at least 30 migrants and refugees died when a boat capsized off Yemen, with survivors reporting gunfire.

— Associated Press

INDIA

Girl's beheading spurs 'honor killing' outrage

Police in northern India said Thursday that they had arrested a man who beheaded his daughter and carried her severed head to the village police station, a case that spurred calls for a new law against “honor killings.”

The man told police that he had attacked his 17-year-old daughter with an ax on Wednesday in anger over her relationship with a man.

AD

Images of the man carrying the girl’s head were shared widely on social media, reigniting demands from women’s campaigners for a specific law against honor killings to help prevent such crimes and improve police investigations.

AD

Human rights groups say thousands of women and girls are killed across South Asia and the Middle East each year by family members angered at perceived damage to their “honor.”

The perceived offenses can include eloping, fraternizing with men or any transgression of conservative values regarding women.

Last month, a woman was burned alive by family members over an interfaith relationship in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, local media reported, quoting police.

AD

India recorded 24 honor killings in 2019.

The Indian government in 2018 asked all states to set up special units of police and welfare officers and 24-hour help lines to aid women facing harassment or seeking protection, but activists say compliance has been poor.

— Reuters

New Zealand man charged over threats to mosques: A New Zealand man is facing criminal charges on suspicion of posting online threats against two Christchurch mosques that were the sites of a terrorist attack that killed 51 people in 2019. Police arrested the 27-year-old and charged him with threatening to kill. He faces a maximum prison sentence of seven years. Police Superintendent John Price said the threats were made on the website 4chan, which has been used as a forum by white supremacists. The arrest comes as Muslims prepare to mark the anniversary of the 2019 mosque attacks. The white supremacist gunman in those attacks was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

AD

AD

8 killed in Afghanistan: At least seven civilians were killed by gunmen in eastern Afghanistan and a physician died when a bomb attached to her rickshaw exploded, provincial officials said. The Islamic State militant group asserted responsibility for the bombing, saying in a statement that the woman worked for the Afghan intelligence service in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangahar province. Meanwhile, police said four suspects have been arrested in the shooting attack, whose victims were workers at a plaster factory and were from Afghanistan's minority Shiite Hazara community.

Amazon opens first checkout-free grocery store outside U.S.: Amazon has opened a cashier-free supermarket in London, its first bricks-and-mortar expansion outside the United States as the company bets on strong demand for its contactless shops. The online retail giant said its Amazon Fresh shop in London's Ealing neighborhood will be the first in a wave of shops in the British capital using its automated checkout technology. Amazon operates 26 such cashier-free convenience stores in the United States under the Amazon Go brand and two larger supermarkets called Amazon Go Grocery. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)