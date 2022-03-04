Within hours of the assault, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted, “We now have all info regarding origins of where the terrorists came from & are going after them with full force,” but he did not specify which group was behind the attack.

Pakistani security forces have been put on high alert, Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told The Washington Post. “We will thwart the designs of those who want to create unrest and instability in Pakistan,” he said.

Ahmed also told a local news outlet that the blast was carried out by a suicide bomber.

Pakistani police tweeted that at least two assailants first fired on police officers guarding the mosque, killing one and critically wounding a second.

— Haq Nawaz Khan and Shaiq Hussain

Bishop defended by pope guilty of abuse

An Argentine court on Friday sentenced a Roman Catholic bishop to 4 ½ years in prison for the sexual abuse of two seminarians, in a major setback for Pope Francis, who had defended Gustavo Zanchetta after the initial allegations.

The prosecutors’ office in the northern province of Salta reported the conviction and sentence on its Twitter account and said Zanchetta had been ordered arrested.

The conviction in the pope’s homeland hits at Francis’s personal credibility since he had initially rejected accusations against Zanchetta, the former bishop of Orán, and created a job for him at the Vatican.

Francis has defended his handling of the case, insisting that Zanchetta “defended himself well” when confronted with the first allegations that he had pornographic images of the victims on his cellphone.

Local authorities began to investigate after the allegations emerged publicly in early 2019, when the newspaper El Tribuno de Salta reported complaints about Zanchetta’s conduct as bishop in Orán. Zanchetta has denied the accusations and said he is a victim of revenge by priests in Orán with whom he had differences.

The pope had ordered a church trial in the case, though the results of that are not known.

— Associated Press

Colombia's ELN rebels declare cease-fire: Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN), the leftist guerrilla group founded by radical Catholic priests, declared a six-day cease-fire for upcoming legislative elections and presidential primaries. Colombians go to the polls March 13 to elect members of Congress and choose presidential candidates for three political coalitions. The ELN, which consists of about 2,400 fighters, is considered a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union. Defense Minister Diego Molano dismissed the cease-fire as a political stunt.

Greece reports stopping 5 migrant boats: Greece's coast guard said it had prevented five boats carrying more than 120 people in total from illegally entering Greek waters in the eastern Aegean Sea from Turkey. A coast guard statement said that patrol boats from the European Union's Frontex border agency helped in the operation and that Turkish coast guard boats eventually arrived off the island of Kos to pick up the migrants. Greece's eastern Aegean islands are a major destination for people fleeing conflict or poverty in the Middle East, Africa or Asia who are seeking a better life in the European Union.

Thousands flee South Korean wildfire: Nearly 4,000 South Koreans fled their homes as a large wildfire ripped through an eastern coastal area and threatened a nuclear power station before being driven away by winds. As of Friday evening, about 1,000 firefighters were battling the blaze amid strong winds and focusing their efforts on preventing it from reaching a liquefied natural gas facility near the city of Samcheok. The fire began early Friday on a mountain in the nearby county of Uljin and destroyed at least 22 homes, according to the National Fire Agency and the Korea Forest Service. There were no immediate reports of injuries.