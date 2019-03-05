EUROPEAN UNION

Huawei opens security lab in bid to regain trust

Chinese tech company Huawei on Tuesday opened a cybersecurity lab in Brussels, the heart of the European Union, as it tries to win over government leaders and fight back U.S. allegations that its equipment poses a national security risk.

Company executives inaugurated the Huawei Cyber Security Transparency Center, which will allow the wireless companies that are its customers to review the source code running its network gear.

The launch comes amid a standoff between the United States and China over Huawei Technologies, the world’s biggest maker of telecom infrastructure for new high-speed 5G networks.

The United States has been lobbying allied countries and companies to shun Huawei because of fears that its equipment could facilitate digital espionage by China.

The new lab in the Belgian capital gives Huawei a venue to reassure E.U. policymakers about its cybersecurity credentials. It opened a similar center in Bonn, Germany, in November and funds a government-run British testing site that opened in 2010.

Western officials are worried that China’s cybersecurity law requires the company to cooperate with the country’s intelligence service. However, executives reiterated that Huawei has never been asked to hand over sensitive information and would refuse to do so if asked. Neither would it install secret back doors in its software, they said.

The U.S. campaign against Huawei includes criminal charges against its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, whom the United States wants to extradite from Canada to face charges that she misled banks about the company’s business with Iran.

— Associated Press

BRITAIN

Explosives found near London transport hubs

Three small explosive devices in plastic mailing bags arrived at offices for two London airports and at a train station Tuesday, and Irish police said they were helping British counterterrorism police with the investigation.

London’s Metropolitan Police said the devices found near Heathrow and City airports and at Waterloo station “appear capable of igniting an initially small fire when opened.”

A staff member unsealed the bag sent to an office building on Heathrow’s grounds, “causing the device to initiate,” police said. No one was injured, police said, and flights at Heathrow were not affected.

The mailers that turned up at the administration building for City Airport, a commercial airport, and in the mailroom at Waterloo station were not opened.

The Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command “is treating the incidents as a linked series” and “keeping an open mind regarding motives,” the department said.

Police in Ireland did not give an explanation for or details about their role in the investigation.

— Associated Press

SYRIA

ISIS defeat looms as hundreds leave enclave

Hundreds of people left the last area held by the Islamic State in Syria on Tuesday, gathering in a reception area to be searched and screened by U.S.-backed fighters.

Some of those gathered outside the village of Baghouz said they had been waiting since the previous night, when hundreds left the militant-held pocket. The latest wave of evacuations brings the final defeat of the extremist group’s self-proclaimed caliphate at the hands of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces closer.

The exodus came three days after the U.S.-backed forces resumed their push on militants holed up in Baghouz.

In past weeks, thousands of civilians left the speck of territory in organized evacuations following an earlier halt in fighting. Since Feb. 20, more than 10,000 people have left the pocket.

Retaking the last Islamic State-held enclave would be a milestone in the four-year campaign to topple the group’s caliphate, which once covered a vast area in both Syria and Iraq.

It is unclear how many Islamic State militants and civilians remain inside the enclave.

— Associated Press

Thousands join strike targeting Sudan's president: A one-day strike shuttered businesses and emptied streets in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, and other parts of the country, activists said, as pressure mounted on President Omar Hassan al-Bashir to step down after more than two months of deadly protests. The unrest was sparked by rising prices and shortages but quickly turned to calls for Bashir, in power for two decades, to resign. Many students, doctors, and public transportation and other professionals took part in the strike.

— From news services