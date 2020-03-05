The eastern forces, under the command of Khalifa Hifter, accuse the Tripoli government of using the landing strip to receive foreign weapons and fighters.

The renewed fighting comes days after the United Nations’ envoy for Libya abruptly quit his post, stoking doubt about whether a diplomatic solution to the conflict was possible.

Hifter’s forces attacked Tripoli in the spring, plunging Libya into an intensified round of fighting that has killed hundreds of civilians and displaced over 150,000 people.

— Associated Press

BRITAIN

Ruling on Dubai emir's marital feud unsealed

The ruler of Dubai conducted a campaign of fear and intimidation against his estranged wife and ordered the abduction of two of his daughters, a British judge ruled in documents that were unsealed Thursday.

A judge at the High Court in London found that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Maktoum, 70, “acted in a manner from the end of 2018 which has been aimed at intimidating and frightening” Princess Haya, 45, his estranged wife.

Judge Andrew McFarlane also said that the sheikh “ordered and orchestrated” the abductions and forced return to Dubai of two of his adult daughters from another marriage.

The judge issued the rulings in December and January after a battle between the estranged spouses over the welfare of their two young children, but the sheikh fought to prevent them from being made public. The U.K Supreme Court quashed that attempt on Thursday.

Haya, daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan, married the Dubai ruler in 2004, becoming his second official wife, the court said. Sheikh Mohammed also has several unofficial wives. The couple have a 12-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son.

In April, Haya fled the Persian Gulf emirate with her children, saying she had become terrified of her husband’s threats and intimidation. The threats continued after the princess moved to London, the judge said.

— Associated Press

9 killed in Gaza as bakery fire spreads through market: At least nine people were killed and 60 injured when a bakery fire swept through a crowded market in the Nusseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, health officials said. Six children were among the dead and 14 of the injured were in critical condition, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Gaza's Interior Ministry, which is run by the enclave's Islamist rulers Hamas, said the fire resulted from a gas leak inside the bakery.

11 killed in building collapse in Pakistan: A building that was being expanded in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi collapsed, killing at least 11 people, officials said. The building also fell on two homes, causing casualties, police said. A health official said hospitals received 11 bodies and 33 injured victims. Police said the owner of the building was having a fifth floor added at the time of the collapse.

21 hurt after high-speed train derails in France: One of France's vaunted high-speed trains derailed on a trip to Paris, injuring 21 people, officials said. The driver, who was seriously injured, managed to slam on the emergency brakes and bring the train to a halt. The derailment was the first involving a commercially operated TGV train with passengers on board. The train, carrying 300 passengers, was traveling at a speed of 170 mph when it jumped the tracks.