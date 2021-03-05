The vaccination program was supposed to begin Sunday at West Bank crossings into Israel and in Israeli industrial zones.

Such inoculations could have assuaged criticism of Israel for not sharing significant amounts of its vaccine stockpiles with Palestinians living under Israeli control in the West Bank and those in the Gaza Strip — even as Israel launched one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the world.

Some 100,000 Palestinians from the West Bank work in Israel. The Palestinian Authority had acquired enough doses for 6,000 people — meaning most of the 7 million Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip will remain unvaccinated.

— Associated Press

Colombia's Uribe may see charges dismissed: Authorities in Colombia moved to drop charges against conservative former president Álvaro Uribe over witness-tampering allegations for which he was detained for two months last year. A prosecutor asked a judge to end the case after finding no evidence the former president committed a crime. Uribe, in office from 2002 to 2010, had been accused of bribing a former paramilitary member to retract damaging allegations against him. The origins of the case can be traced to 2012, when a senator made allegations about Uribe's ties to paramilitaries. Such groups fought leftist guerrillas, but often engaged in kidnapping, murder and extortion. Colombia remains divided over who should be held to account for decades of violence that only diminished with a 2016 peace accord with the rebel Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.

Car bomb explodes outside restaurant in Somalia: At least 20 people were killed and 30 wounded late Friday by a suicide car bomb outside a restaurant near the port in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital, an emergency services official said. No one claimed responsibility, but the Islamist group al-Shabab often carries out such bombings in Somalia. Earlier Friday, at least seven soldiers were killed when al-Shabab fighters stormed a jail in Puntland state, police said. The group said it freed at least 400 prisoners, many of them its members. Authorities did not confirm that figure.

Bosnia relocates more than 100 migrants: Bosnian authorities have moved into asylum centers more than 100 migrants — nearly half of them children — who were sleeping rough while waiting to slip into neighboring Croatia. The migrants were staying in eight abandoned houses that lacked basic amenities, officials said. Altogether, police found 115 people from 34 families that included 53 children. Thousands fleeing war and poverty at home remain stranded in Bosnia while seeking to reach wealthy European countries.

LGBT refugees in Kenya report attacks: LGBT people living in a refugee camp in northwest Kenya urged the United Nations to move them to a safer area after a series of homophobic attacks by other residents and locals. The refugees, who come from nations including Uganda, Burundi and Congo, said a section of the Kakuma camp occupied by 135 LGBT refugees had been attacked at least five times this year.

Trees chosen for Notre Dame: The first eight oak trees destined to replace the destroyed spire of Paris's scorched Notre Dame Cathedral have been selected from the Bercé forest in France's Loire region. Officials said the 1,000 oaks needed to fully rebuild the 315-foot spire will be cut by the end of the month.