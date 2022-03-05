It also was the first time Haqqani’s face was shown in photographs published by official Taliban government channels. In an October appearance, photos of the influential and reserved figure were blurred.

Haqqani said in a speech at the ceremony that Taliban security personnel who committed crimes against Afghan civilians were undergoing criminal proceedings.

Civilians have complained of abuse by Taliban militants in house-to-house raids and at checkpoints.

Haqqani said the international community should not see his government as a threat and that foreign aid was needed to revive the country.

He said his government was committed to the Doha peace agreement signed between the Taliban and the United States in February 2021 that brought an end to the war in Afghanistan.

— Associated Press

Officials vow to find Pakistani mosque bombing organizers: Pakistani officials vowed to hunt down and arrest the masterminds behind a deadly mosque attack in Pakistan on Friday that was claimed by an Islamic State affiliate. The assault killed 63 people and wounded nearly 200. The militant group said in a statement that the lone suicide bomber was from neighboring Afghanistan. The Islamic State affiliate, known as Islamic State-Khorasan, is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan.

Chinese premier's pledge draws rebuke from Taiwan: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged to advance peaceful growth in relations with Taiwan and "reunification," but he said his government firmly opposes any separatist activities or foreign interference, drawing a firm rebuke from Taipei. Speaking at the opening of the annual meeting of China's parliament, Li said Beijing stands by the "one China" principle. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased military activity near the island over the past two years. "Taiwanese public opinion firmly opposes the political framework, military intimidation and diplomatic suppression imposed by China," Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council responded.

S. Koreans battle massive wildfire: Thousands of South Korean firefighters and troops battled a large wildfire that tore through an eastern coastal area and temporarily threatened a nuclear power station and a liquefied natural gas plant. The fire, which began Friday morning on a mountain in the seaside town of Uljin and has spread across more than 14,800 acres to the nearby city of Samcheok, destroyed at least 159 homes and 46 other buildings and prompted the evacuation of more than 6,200 people.