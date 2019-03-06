CANADA

May 8 hearing set in case of Huawei's Meng

Chinese technology executive Meng Wanzhou appeared in a Vancouver courtroom Wednesday for the first hearing in her extradition process.

The proceedings were focused primarily on scheduling. The hearing to determine whether Meng, chief financial officer for Huawei Technologies, will be extradited to the United States to face charges related to alleged violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran will start May 8, the court ruled.

But Meng attorney Richard Peck hinted at the defense strategy, saying that comments by President Trump show her case is politically motivated.

Last week, her team issued a statement decrying the extradition process and the “political nature” of the charges.

“The President of the United States has repeatedly stated that he would interfere in Ms. Meng’s case if he thought it would assist the U.S. negotiations with China over a trade deal,” it said.

The statement also suggested that her team would argue that the allegations against Meng constitute a crime in the United States but not in Canada.

Meng has also filed a civil suit against the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Canadian Border Services Agency and the federal government alleging that her constitutional rights were violated when she was detained Dec. 1 at Vancouver’s airport.

China denounced her detention and has called for her release. Canada has countered that it is bound by an extradition treaty with the United States. Soon after her arrest, China arrested two Canadians on security charges.

All this comes at a time when the United States is engaged in tense trade negotiations with China. Trump has suggested more than once that he could or would cut a deal for Meng’s release in exchange for trade concessions.

— Emily Rauhala

ISRAEL

Far-right leaders won't be barred from election

Israel’s central elections committee paved the way Wednesday for a Jewish ultranationalist party to take part in April’s parliamentary vote, narrowly rejecting an attempt to disqualify its leaders on the grounds that they incite racism against Arabs.

The committee voted 16 to 15 against motions to disqualify Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) leaders Michael Ben-Ari and Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Otzma Yehudit’s leaders are successors of the late rabbi Meir Kahane, who advocated the forced removal of Palestinians and a Jewish theocracy.

Kahane’s Kach party was banned from Israel’s parliament in the 1980s, and the United States has deemed his Jewish Defense League a terrorist group.

The opposition Meretz party and the Reform Movement in Israel submitted an appeal to the elections committee to bar the Otzma Yehudit leaders from running in the April 9 vote, citing racist remarks against Israel’s Arab minority. Earlier this week, Israel’s attorney general called for Ben-Ari’s disqualification.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struck a deal last month that would ensure members of Otzma Yehudit a parliamentary seat in an effort to unite hard-line nationalist and religious blocs before the election.

— Associated Press

British police probe more suspicious packages: British police said a suspicious package destroyed by bomb disposal experts at the University of Glasgow contained an explosive device and was linked to three letter bombs sent to two London airports and a railway station the previous day. The university said several buildings on campus were evacuated after the package was found. Another package sparked an evacuation at the Royal Bank of Scotland headquarters in Edinburgh. It was found to contain "promotional goods."

17 killed in attack in eastern Afghanistan: Militants in Afghanistan carried out a suicide attack and stormed a construction company near the airport in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangahar province, killing at least 17 people, officials said. The assault triggered an hours-long gun battle with local guards, drawing in U.S. forces to assist the Afghan troops. Nine people reportedly were wounded.

Officials arrest 5 more in Egypt rail crash: Five more people have been arrested in a locomotive crash last week at the Egyptian capital's main railway station that killed at least 25 people and led to the transportation minister's resignation, authorities said. In all, 11 people have been detained in the Feb. 27 crash, in which an unmanned locomotive slammed into a barrier inside Cairo's Ramses Station, triggering a huge explosion and fire.

— From news services