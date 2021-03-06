Ghani met U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in Kabul during the past week to discuss ways to inject momentum into the stalled peace talks.

— Reuters

MYANMAR

Body of protester exhumed, examined

Myanmar authorities exhumed the body of a 19-year-old woman who was shot dead during a protest and said their examination exonerated police from the killing, state television MRTV said on Saturday.

Kyal Sin died of a shot to the head as protesters came under fire from security forces trying to end demonstrations against the Feb. 1 coup. State television said police had been face-to-face with the protesters and that the wound was at the back of the head, adding that the object that killed Kyal Sin could be fired from a gun able to shoot .38 caliber bullets, which police do not use.

The exhumation of Kyal Sin has brought fresh outrage from opponents of the junta.

— Reuters

Italian prosecutor seeks life sentences for 2 Americans: An Italian prosecutor has demanded life sentences for two young Americans being tried on murder charges after a policeman was killed following a botched drugs sale in Rome. Finnegan Lee Elder, who was 19 at the time, has admitted to stabbing Mario Cerciello Rega in the early hours of July 26, 2019, while his friend Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, then 18, was tussling with another police officer. The two Americans, both from California, have said they did not know that Cerciello or his partner, Andrea Varriale, were police officers, telling the court that neither man had identified themselves.

Lebanon's prime minister warns of chaos: Hassan Diab, Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, warned that the country was quickly headed toward chaos and appealed to politicians to put aside differences in order form a new government that can attract desperately needed foreign assistance. Diab threatened to suspend his caretaker duties if that would increase pressure for a new cabinet to be formed. He spoke in a terse address to the nation as the currency continued its rapid collapse against the dollar, trading at nearly 11,000 Lebanese pounds on the black market for the first time in its history. The currency slide has triggered widespread protests.

Pakistani prime minister wins confidence vote: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan handily won a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, days after the embarrassing defeat of his ruling party's key candidate in Senate elections. Khan secured the votes of 178 members of the lower house of Parliament, which is composed of 340 lawmakers. The 11-party opposition alliance — the Pakistan Democratic Movement — boycotted the assembly's special session. The need for the confidence vote arose after former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani defeated Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Khan's finance minister, in Senate elections Wednesday.