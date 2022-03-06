“One female refugee got swellings on her arms and legs and is unable to stand or walk, while one man, maybe because they’ve been at sea for too long, is a bit malnourished,” Nurul said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mukhtar, a local resident, said the Rohingya refugees walked into his village to seek help.

“They were asking for protection. We will leave it to the government. We are taking them in because it’s the humane thing to do,” he said.

Advertisement

Alfian, a local official, said villagers arranged food for the refugees but did not expect they would stay long at his village.

In December, the Indonesian navy rescued more than 100 Rohingya refugees who were adrift on a sinking boat off the western coast of Indonesia. After initial resistance to let them disembark, the authorities relented and subsequently bowed to international pressure to give them refuge.

— Reuters

Story continues below advertisement

Houthis to handle dangerous oil tanker

Yemen’s Houthi movement has signed an agreement with the United Nations to deal with a decaying oil tanker threatening to spill 1.1 million barrels of crude oil off the war-torn country’s coast, a Houthi official said.

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said last month that there was an agreement in principle to shift the oil from the tanker Safer to another ship. He gave no timeline.

Advertisement

The Safer has been stranded off Yemen’s Red Sea oil terminal of Ras Issa for more than six years, and U.N. officials have warned it could spill four times as much oil as the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska.

“A memorandum of understanding has been signed with the United Nations for the Safer tanker,” Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, said in a Twitter post late on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Houthis, who are battling Yemen’s internationally recognized government, control the area where the tanker is moored and the national oil firm that owns it.

— Reuters

Palestinian killed by Israeli police after stabbing: Police shot and killed a Palestinian attacker on Sunday after he stabbed an officer in Jerusalem's Old City, Israeli police said. In a statement, police said the attacker approached officers who were stationed in the Old City and stabbed one of them, injuring him lightly. The officers opened fire and shot and killed the man, identified as a 19-year-old resident of east Jerusalem. Israeli media reported a second officer was also lightly wounded as a result of the gunfire. Police released a photo of a knife lying on a cobblestone alley in the ancient Old City, with blood splattered nearby.