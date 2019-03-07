THAILAND

Court bans party over princess's political bid

Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Thursday banned a political party that nominated a princess as its candidate for prime minister, a major blow to a movement aligned with ousted prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra ahead of crucial elections.

The court said the party, Thai Raksa Chart, violated the law by choosing to involve a royal — in this case the king’s elder sister, Princess Ubolratana — in its campaign, breaking a long-standing tradition that places the palace above politics. The nine judges on the court voted unanimously for the dissolution.

The party’s executive members will also face a 10-year ban on involvement in politics.

The ruling had been widely seen as inevitable, after Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn issued a rare royal order just hours after his sister’s candidacy was announced Feb. 8, calling the move “extremely inappropriate.” Thailand’s election commission subsequently barred her from the race.

Replying to a supporter on her Instagram page after the verdict, Ubolratana called the dissolution of the party “sad and depressing.”

The ruling has opened up familiar divisions in Thai politics, reminiscent of previous moves to thwart Thaksin’s populist movement, and has raised the specter of tensions bubbling over after the March 24 vote.

— Paritta Wangkiat and Shibani Mahtani

IRAN

Hard-line cleric picked for top judiciary post

A hard-line cleric once thought to be a possible successor to Iran’s supreme leader was appointed head of the judiciary Thursday, sparking concern from activists, who cite his role in the execution of thousands in the 1980s.

Ebrahim Raisi was named to the post in a decree by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, the semiofficial Fars News Agency reported.

Raisi was trounced by incumbent Hassan Rouhani in the 2017 presidential election. That loss and other concerns have some suggesting that the judiciary move takes Raisi out of the running to replace Khamenei.

Raisi’s involvement in the 1988 mass execution of prisoners at the end of Iran’s long war with Iraq remains a concern for activists. After Iran’s then-supreme leader accepted a U.N.-brokered cease-fire, members of the opposition group Mujahideen-e Khalq (MEK) stormed across the Iranian border in a surprise attack.

Iran ultimately blunted their assault, but it set the stage for sham trials of political prisoners, militants and others that would become known as “death commissions.”

International rights groups estimate that as many as 5,000 people were executed; the MEK puts the number at 30,000. Raisi has never publicly acknowledged his involvement in the executions.

— Associated Press

BELGIUM

Frenchman convicted in Jewish museum killings

A French citizen suspected of working for the Islamic State in Syria was convicted Thursday of murdering four people at a Jewish museum in Belgium’s capital, an attack that crystallized fears in Europe that foreign fighters would return to sow terror at home.

Mehdi Nemmouche, 33, faces up to 30 years in prison in the slayings of an Israeli couple and two museum employees on May 24, 2014. Nacer Bendrer, 30, was convicted of supplying the revolver and assault rifle used.

Nemmouche’s attorneys had argued that the killings were part of a conspiracy and that their client was set up by security officials — perhaps from Iran or Lebanon — who shot the couple because the Israelis might have been members of Israel’s intelligence service.

Nemmouche, who prosecutors claim fought alongside Islamic State extremists in Syria, was captured in France almost a week later in possession of the weapons used in the killings.

— Associated Press

3 killed as blasts hit near Kabul event attended by top officials: Mortar shells exploded outside a ceremony in Kabul attended by Afghanistan's chief executive and a former president. Both men were unharmed, but three others were killed, an official said. A spokesman for the Interior Ministry said 31 people were wounded in the attack, launched from a house nearby. Security forces battled for hours with militants holed up in the house, he said. Two insurgents were killed, and one person arrested. The Islamic State claimed the attack.

6 killed in Islamic State attack targeting Iraqi militia: Islamic State militants ambushed a bus carrying Shiite paramilitary fighters in northern Iraq, killing six and wounding 31 in one of the deadliest attacks in recent months, Iraqi officials said. An official from the government-sanctioned Popular Mobilization Forces said the bus was en route from Mosul to Kirkuk. The Islamic State was routed in Iraq in 2017 but has stepped up its activities.

— From news services