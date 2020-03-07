The embattled Netanyahu had been looking for a decisive victory in the March 2 vote, and initial exit polls had indicated that his Likud party and smaller religious and nationalist allies had captured 60 seats, just one short of a majority required to form a new government.

AD

But a final count announced by the election commission determined that while Likud emerged as the largest individual party, with 36 seats, ahead of 33 seats for the rival Blue and White party, with its smaller allies, Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc captured just 58 seats, short of the 61-seat majority.

AD

— Associated Press

TURKEY

Migrants rush fence

at Greek border

A group of migrants tried to bring down a fence in a desperate attempt to cross the border into Greece on Saturday, while others hurled rocks at Greek police.

Greek authorities responded, firing volleys of tear gas at the youths. At least two migrants were injured in the latest clash between Greek police and migrants gathered on the Turkish side of a border crossing near the Greek village of Kastanies.

AD

As in previous confrontations, officers in Greece fired tear gas to impede the crowd and Turkish police fired tear gas back at their Greek counterparts.

Thousands of migrants headed for Turkey’s land border with Greece after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government said that it would no longer prevent migrants and refugees from crossing over to European Union territory. Greece deployed riot police and border guards to repel people trying to enter the country.

AD

Erdogan plans to be in Brussels on Monday for a one-day working visit. A statement from his office did not specify the reason he is heading to the European Union’s headquarters.

AD

— Associated Press

Lebanon to default on $1.2 billion Eurobond: Lebanon's prime minister says the government will suspend payment of $1.2 billion in loans, marking the crisis-hit country's first-ever default on its sovereign debt amid ongoing popular unrest. Hassan Diab said the country will seek to restructure its massive debt. The $1.2 billion Eurobond matures on Monday. The default could have severe repercussions on the tiny country, risking legal action by lenders that could further aggravate and push Lebanon's economy toward financial collapse. The currency has already lost up to 60 percent of its value on the dollar on the black market and banks have imposed crippling capital controls on cash withdrawals and transfers. Diab said Lebanon's debt reached $90 billion or 170 percent of the nation's gross domestic product, making it one of the highest in the world. He added that the total debt and interest Lebanon had to pay back in 2020 is at $4.6 billion.

AD

Fuel tanker collision kills dozens in Syria: A fuel tanker collided with two passenger buses and several other vehicles on a highway near Damascus on Saturday, killing 30 people, Syria's official news agency said. SANA said the crash occurred on the Damascus-Homs road in the Baghdad Bridge area, adding that other people were injured. No additional details were available, and it was not immediately clear what caused the collision.

AD

Spanish police bust smuggling ring: Spanish police have arrested 89 people suspected of belonging to a crime ring that smuggled both migrants and hashish from North Africa to mainland Spain. The Civil Guard said the smuggling network allegedly used speed boats to bring people and drugs across the Strait of Gibraltar from Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Africa.

Homes collapse in Pakistan, killing at least 17: Heavy rains in northwest Pakistan caused scores of mud houses to collapse, killing at least 17 people, mostly children, and injuring more than 30 others, a disaster management official said. Taimoor Khan, spokesman for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province disaster management authority, said at least 49 houses were partly or fully destroyed by heavy rains and thunderstorms that started Wednesday.