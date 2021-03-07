Some of the shooting was heard near hospitals, where reports said neighborhood residents sought to block the entry of police and soldiers. Taking over hospitals would allow the authorities to easily arrest wounded people presumed to be protesters.

Protests in various other cities and towns were again met Sunday by police firing warning shots and employing tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades.

In a Yangon neighborhood, Shwepyitha, at least 100 students were reported arrested, and many protesters also were said to have been detained in other cities.

Labor unions, meanwhile, issued a joint call for a nationwide work stoppage beginning Monday, with the goal of a “full, extended shutdown of the Myanmar economy.” Workers in several industries have joined the protest movement.

— Associated Press

IRAN

British Iranian ends sentence but isn't free

A British Iranian woman held in an Iranian prison for five years on widely disputed spying charges ended her sentence Sunday, her attorney said, although she faces a new trial and cannot yet return home to London.

The twists and turns of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s case have sparked international outrage and strained already fraught ties between Britain and Iran.

Although Zaghari-Ratcliffe completed her full sentence and was allowed to remove her ankle monitor and leave house arrest, her future remains uncertain.

Iranian state-run media reported that she has been summoned to court on March 14 over murky new charges, including “spreading propaganda,” which were announced in the fall. Her trial was then indefinitely postponed, stirring hopes for her return home when her sentence ended. Authorities released her on furlough last March because of the coronavirus pandemic, and she has since remained in detention at her parents’ home in Tehran.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, was sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran’s government, a charge she vigorously denies.

The latest setback in her case comes as Britain and Iran negotiate a spat over a debt of about $530 million owed to Iran by London, a payment the late Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi made for Chieftain tanks that were never delivered. The shah abandoned the throne in 1979, and the Islamic revolution installed the clerically overseen system that endures today.

— Associated Press

SWITZERLAND

Voters endorse ban on face coverings in public

Swiss voters narrowly approved on Sunday a proposal to ban face coverings, both the niqabs and burqas worn by a few Muslim women in the country and the ski masks and bandannas used by protesters.

The measure will outlaw covering one’s face in public places like restaurants, stadiums, public transport or while simply walking in the street. It foresees exceptions for religious sites and for security or health reasons, as well as for traditional Carnival celebrations. Authorities have two years to draw up detailed legislation.

Two Swiss cantons, or states, already have similar legislation that calls for fines for transgressions. National legislation will put Switzerland in line with countries such as Belgium and France that have already enacted similar measures.

The Swiss government had opposed the measure as excessive, arguing that full-face coverings are a “marginal phenomenon.” It argued that such a ban could harm tourism — most Muslim women who wear such veils in Switzerland are visitors from well-heeled Persian Gulf states.

About 51 percent of voters supported the plan. There were majorities against it in six of Switzerland’s 26 cantons.