The 11 countries — Albania, Australia, Brazil, France, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Britain and the United States — said they remain committed “to seeking serious and sustained diplomacy” with North Korea.

They said that the United States and others have repeatedly offered dialogue without preconditions but that the North has chosen to increase its missile launches in violation of Security Council resolutions and international law, “instead of embarking on a path of diplomacy and de-escalation.”

They called on all 15 Security Council members, including China and Russia, “to speak with one voice in condemning these dangerous and unlawful acts.”

— Associated Press

400 civilians killed since Taliban takeover

Nearly 400 civilians have been killed in attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, more than 80 percent of them by a group affiliated with the Islamic State, a U.N. report shows, underscoring the scale of the insurgency the new rulers face.

It is the first major human rights report since the Taliban seized power from the former U.S.-backed government in August, triggering concerns in the West about a broader rollback of rights for women, journalists and others.

The report, covering the period from August through February, said 397 civilians were killed, mostly in attacks by the Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K).

More than 50 people with suspected ties to the militant group had been killed in the same period, it said, with some tortured and beheaded and cast by the roadside.

“The human rights situation for many Afghans is of profound concern,” Michelle Bachelet, U.N. high commissioner for human rights, said in introducing the report to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.

ISIS-K, which first appeared in eastern Afghanistan in late 2014, is thought to have spread in the wake of the Taliban takeover and is blamed for several suicide attacks in recent months, including one at Kabul airport in August.

In the same speech, Bachelet said that Taliban rulers had curtailed women’s rights and freedoms. She called for women to be allowed to “fully participate” in public life.

— Reuters

Bomb blast kills two U.N. peacekeepers in Mali: A United Nations peacekeeping convoy hit a roadside bomb in central Mali, killing two peacekeepers and wounding four, the mission said, while an attack on the Malian military left two people dead. The new violence comes just days after at least 27 soldiers were killed in an attack on a military camp in Mondoro in central Mali. The U.N. logistical convoy was headed to the northern town of Timbuktu when it hit an improvised explosive device north of Mopti. The United Nations said all

the killed and wounded peacekeepers were from Egypt.

Houthi rebels launch missile into Red Sea: Yemen's Houthi rebels launched at least one missile into the busy waters of Red Sea over the weekend, a U.S. official said, raising the risk of the rebels striking one of the many commercial vessels using a waterway crucial to global shipping. The Red Sea connects to the Suez Canal, which sends cargo and energy shipments from the wider Middle East to Europe. Since seizing Yemen's capital in late 2014, the Houthis have launched missiles, deployed bomb-laden drone boats and released mines into the Red Sea.

Palestinian is killed after stabbing in Jerusalem, police say: Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian man after he stabbed two officers at a gate to Jerusalem's Old City, a police statement said. It was the second such incident in two days. Police said the two officers suffered light to moderate wounds and were taken to a hospital. Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza, claimed the attacker as a member.