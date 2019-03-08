INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

Across globe, strikes, protests and holidays

Marches and protests were held Friday across the globe to mark International Women’s Day, with calls for a more gender-balanced world. The day, sponsored by the United Nations since 1975, also celebrates women’s achievements.

● In Spain, where women’s rights have become one of the hot topics in the run-up to a general election next month, many female employees didn’t show up to work. Others halted domestic work or left men to care for children and the elderly.

● At the Vatican, Pope Francis hailed the “irreplaceable contribution of women” to fostering peace.

● In Germany, topless feminist protesters went to one of the country’s most famous red-light districts in Hamburg and pulled down a metal barrier wall intended to keep out women — other than prostitutes.

● In Turkey, riot police in Istanbul fired tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters who tried to march on the city’s main pedestrian avenue.

● In India, hundreds of women marched on the streets of New Delhi demanding an end to domestic violence, sexual attacks and discrimination in jobs.

● In Russia, the day is a public holiday but mostly lauds gender roles that are now outdated. President Vladimir Putin gave a speech thanking women for their patience, good grace and support.

— Associated Press

EUROPEAN UNION

'Just one more push' on Brexit, May urges

Prime Minister Theresa May urged the European Union on Friday to make “just one more push” to break the Brexit deadlock, but proposals from the bloc’s chief negotiator fell short of anything that would win over the British Parliament.

Three weeks before Britain is due to leave the E.U., May has failed to secure the changes to her deal that she believes would gain the support of lawmakers, who handed the government a stinging defeat in January.

Key in the dispute is the Northern Irish backstop, an insurance policy to prevent a return of border controls between the British province and E.U. member Ireland that Britain wants to alter to ease Parliament’s fears. But that dispute looked far from being resolved after E.U. chief negotiator Michel Barnier’s proposals were dismissed as a return to “old ideas.”

With no changes to offer Parliament, May looks set to lose again Tuesday in getting lawmakers to approve her deal.

— Reuters

Mosul hit by car bombing: Iraqi security officials said a car bomb outside a restaurant in Iraq's northern city of Mosul killed two people, including a 13-year-old girl, and wounded 10 others. There was no immediate assertion of responsibility for the bombing, the latest in a string of attacks north and west of Baghdad. The Islamic State has claimed many of them.

Gunmen kill ranger in Congo park: Militia fighters killed a ranger in Congo's Virunga National Park, the park said, less than a month after it reopened after being shut down for security reasons. Virunga is home to over half the world's mountain gorillas. It was closed for eight months after gunmen kidnapped tourists and killed a ranger trying to defend them last May.

Dozens wounded in Libya camp clash: At least 50 migrants were reportedly hurt when a protest was suppressed at a detention center in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, the United Nations said. It said the protest was "driven by frustration and anxiety" as the migrants had been held for months "in . . . dire conditions."

— From news services