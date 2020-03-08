The families stood in silence for two minutes after arranging the chairs.

The protest came on the eve of a Dutch trial for three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with murders over their alleged roles in the missile strike.

Relatives accuse Russian authorities of seeking to hide the facts about exactly what happened.

Russia denies involvement and has dismissed the international investigation that led to the four suspects being charged, saying it is prejudiced against Moscow.

The Joint Investigation Team last year named the four suspects: Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. None of them is expected to attend the start of the trial Monday in a courtroom near Schiphol, the Amsterdam airport from where the doomed flight took off.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine extradites its citizens.

— Associated Press

ISRAEL

Gantz receives extra security after threats

Israel’s parliament on Sunday beefed up the security detail for Benny Gantz, the main electoral challenger to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after deeming various death threats against Gantz to be credible.

The threats came in the wake of last week’s volatile and inconclusive election, in which Netanyahu was unable to capture the parliamentary majority needed to form a government.

Gantz revealed that a man tried to assault him Saturday evening as he arrived at a speaking engagement and that Netanyahu supporters have been threatening him online. One post called for Gantz to be murdered just like former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, who was assassinated by a Jewish ultranationalist in 1995. Another portrayed Gantz and his fellow party leaders in Arab headdress, similar to images that circulated of Rabin before he was killed.

In his comments, Gantz vowed to unseat Netanyahu with a more worthy leadership and warned the prime minister to tamp down his divisive rhetoric before it was too late.

Netanyahu goes on trial next week to face corruption charges. Israel’s longest-serving leader is desperate to remain in office, because installing a new government would give him an important political boost and potentially allow him to legislate his way out of the legal quagmire.

While Netanyahu’s opponents control a majority of seats in the incoming parliament, they are deeply divided, with a hard-line nationalist party and the predominantly Arab Joint List among them.

Those divisions could make it difficult for Gantz to establish an alternative coalition. If neither he nor Netanyahu can form a government, the country could be headed to an unprecedented fourth round of elections.

— Associated Press

Separatists carry out deadly attack in Cameroon: Separatists attacked a village in Cameroon's western French-speaking region, killing at least seven people, according to a top official and a resident. Gov. Awa Fonka Augustine of the West region said separatists from the country's troubled English-speaking northwest region attacked a security post in the village of Galim, killing officers and civilians. The governor would not give a death toll, but local media and residents said at least seven people were killed. Cameroon's Anglophone rebels have been fighting since 2017 to create an independent, English-speaking state in the majority-French-speaking country's western regions.

6 killed in Alpine avalanches in Austria: Six people were killed in avalanches in the Austrian Alps, authorities said. Five snowshoers, thought to be from the Czech Republic, were hiking in central Austria when they were hit by an avalanche. In southwestern Austria, a police officer who was undergoing Alpine training was killed when he was struck by an avalanche.