Syria has been battling the virus with meager resources over the past year. China and Russia have supported Assad against rebel groups in the country and have helped him fight Western sanctions by boosting trade ties.

But cash-strapped Syria, mired in a civil war and plunging deeper into a financial collapse, has received barely any assistance in the fight against the virus.

AD

Despite public awareness campaigns about the pandemic, the country’s markets and streets remain bustling with people. Officials, including the health minister, are rarely seen wearing masks at crowded public events.

AD

— Sarah Dadouch

BRAZIL

Judge annuls sentences against ex-leader Lula

A justice from Brazil’s top court Monday annulled all sentences against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, for now restoring his political rights and allowing him to run for the presidency in next year’s election.

Justice Luiz Edson Fachin wrote in his decision that the court in the city of Curitiba, which sentenced Lula twice on corruption and money laundering charges, did not have the jurisdiction to put him on trial.

AD

Both convictions stemmed from a mammoth corruption scandal at state-run oil giant Petrobras, brought to light by the Car Wash investigation. The investigation focused on Petrobras and its contractors, and the cases against Lula weren’t directly related to its findings, Fachin wrote in his decision.

Fachin said Lula, 75, should be retried in the federal courts.

AD

The leftist former president, who served between 2003 and 2010, was still appealing his two sentences — one related to the alleged purchase of a beachfront apartment in the city of Guaruja and another regarding his alleged ownership of a ranch in Atibaia.

Lula was imprisoned in April 2018, as he was leading polls for the next election, which was just months off. After Lula was blocked from running, fringe conservative lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro won the election handily. Lula was released from prison in November 2019, after Brazil’s top court ruled that a person can be imprisoned only after all the appeals have been exhausted.

AD

— Associated Press

Myanmar forces reportedly kill 2 protesters: Security forces fatally shot two people in northern Myanmar, local media reported, as the junta continued its attempt to stamp out opposition to its Feb. 1 coup. The Irrawaddy newspaper said the victims were shot in the head during protests in Kachin state. Security forces also clamped down on coup protesters elsewhere, firing tear gas to break up a crowd of about 1,000 people demonstrating in the capital, Naypyidaw. To date, the government's crackdown has left more than 50 protesters dead.

AD

ICC awards $30 million to Congolese warlord's victims: International Criminal Court judges have awarded $30 million in reparations to victims of crimes for which a Congolese warlord was convicted, including child soldiers and victims of rape and sexual slavery. Bosco Ntaganda, known as the "Terminator," was convicted in 2019 on 18 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes and sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in atrocities during an ethnic conflict in a mineral-rich region of Congo in 2002-2003. He has appealed his convictions and sentence.

AD

Sweden sentences woman for taking son to ISIS territory in 2014: A Swedish court sentenced a woman to three years in prison for taking her 2-year-old son in 2014 to an area in Syria then controlled by the Islamic State militant group. The woman allegedly told the child's father that she and the boy were going on vacation to Turkey. However, once in Turkey, the two crossed into Syria and Islamic State-run territory. The court, which did not identify the woman's nationality, rejected her claims that she had intended to go to Syria only for a few days to see how it was there and then return home.