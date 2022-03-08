Story continues below advertisement

“We urge Saudi Arabia to fully resolve cases of prisoners of conscience and to lift travel bans and other restrictions on previously released women’s rights activists,” Taylor said at a meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva on International Women’s Day.

Construction sighted at nuclear test site

Satellite imagery shows construction at North Korea’s nuclear testing site for the first time since it was closed in 2018, analysts said Tuesday, as a U.S. intelligence report warned that the country could resume major weapons tests this year.

Images captured by commercial satellite showed very early signs of activity at the Punggye-ri site, including construction of a new building and repair of another building, specialists at the California-based James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies said.

North Korea tested a record number of missiles in January, including its largest since 2017. International monitors have also said the North’s main nuclear reactor facility at Yongbyon appears to be in full swing.

North Korea’s missile launches could be groundwork for a return to intercontinental ballistic missile and nuclear bomb tests this year, the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in its annual Worldwide Threat Assessment.

Turkish police fire pepper gas at Women's Day rally: Riot police set up barricades and fired pepper gas to block demonstrators from joining an International Women's Day march at the city's main square, Taksim. At least 38 women were detained, media reports said. Demonstrators in Turkey use the March 8 Women's Day events to press for strong measures to prevent violence against women by former partners or family members. At least 73 women have been killed in Turkey this year, according to the We Will Stop Femicide Platform.

Impeachment motion filed against Peru's president: Peruvian lawmakers introduced an impeachment motion against President Pedro Castillo, the second formal attempt to oust the leftist leader, on the same day that his latest cabinet sought a confirmation vote from the legislature. The motion says Castillo is morally unfit for office, citing 20 alleged violations, including an accusation of corruption made by a lobbyist. Public approval of Castillo hovers below 30 percent in opinion polls, though the former rural schoolteacher has gained some ground recently amid unprecedented turnover among his ministers.

Former crown prince sends Jordan's king an apology: Jordan's King Abdullah II received a letter of apology from former crown prince Hamzah pledging that he would never again act against the country's rulers, the royal palace said in a statement. The palace, which released the text of the letter, said it follows a meeting Sunday at Hamzah's request with the king, his half brother, to ask for "forgiveness." Hamzah was accused last April of conspiring to destabilize the monarchy and supplant the king in a foreign-inspired plot, details of which have never been made public.

Blaze in Rohingya camp leaves 2,000 homeless: A blaze swept a Rohingya refugee camp in southeast Bangladesh, killing a 6-year-old boy and leaving about 2,000 people homeless. The fire gutted parts of the Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazar, a border district where a million mostly Muslim Rohingya refugees live, most having fled a military-led crackdown in neighboring Myanmar in 2017.