The VATICAN

Mormon leader meets with Pope Francis

The head of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met with a pope Saturday for the first time, an event that reportedly followed decades of behind-the-scenes relationship building.

Pope Francis and President Russell M. Nelson — men who hold offices of profound spiritual significance for their faiths — met for 33 minutes at the Vatican to discuss the shared priorities of protecting religious rights, traditional family values and young people and opposing secularism, according to the Mormon Church-affiliated Deseret News.

There are about 16 million Mormons in the world, compared with more than 1.1 billion Catholics. However, in an era when many people are leaving organized religion, the two religious leaders share goals, including responding together to disasters. The two groups work together on relief efforts in 43 countries.

SUDAN

9 female protesters

to receive lashes

Nine female Sudanese protesters were sentenced to 20 lashes and one month in prison on Saturday for rioting, a day after President Omar al-Bashir ordered the release of all women detained in anti-government demonstrations.

Protests against Bashir and his National Congress Party have taken place almost daily since Dec. 19 in towns and cities all over Sudan. Bashir declared a state of emergency last month that produced a raft of measures, including the establishment of emergency courts nationwide.

The Democratic Alliance of Lawyers, part of the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, the main organizer of the protests, has said more than 800 people have been tried in the emergency courts.

Gunmen kill at least a dozen people at bar in Mexico: Mexican media reported that armed men burst into a bar overnight in the central city of Salamanca and opened fire, killing more than a dozen people. The reported number of deaths at La Playa Men's Club ranges from 13 to 15. Several more people were reportedly wounded. Guanajuato state police and prosecutors did not immediately comment.

Ebola treatment camp in Congo attacked: Armed assailants again attacked an Ebola treatment center in the heart of the region in eastern Congo battling a deadly outbreak, with one police officer killed and health workers injured. The attack early Saturday morning in Butembo came less than a week after the treatment center reopened following an attack last month, which forced aid group Doctors Without Borders to suspend its operations in the city. Security forces repelled Saturday's attackers, one of whom was wounded, Butembo Mayor Sylvain Kanyamanda said.

India to send key diplomat back to Pakistan: India is returning a key diplomat to Pakistan's capital amid an easing of tensions between the nuclear neighbors. India's high commissioner to Pakistan was to return to Islamabad, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said. Pakistan had announced earlier in the past week that its high commissioner to India was returning to New Delhi. The moves come after both countries recalled their diplomats as tensions flared following a Feb. 14 suicide attack. The bombing in Kashmir targeted a convoy of vehicles carrying Indian troops and killed 40 soldiers.

Japanese ferry apparently collides with marine animal: A ferry apparently collided with what is believed to be a marine animal off a Japanese island, injuring more than 80 people, local media reported. The accident happened just after noon off Sado Island, Kyodo News agency reported, citing Japan's coast guard. A 6-inch crack was found at the ferry's stern. The cause of the accident was under investigation by coast guard officials, who said the ferry may have struck a whale or some other sea animal, Kyodo reported.

Italian official confirms deaths of 2 climbers in Pakistan: Two European mountain climbers who went missing on the Pakistani mountain Nanga Parbat, the world's ninth-tallest, have been confirmed dead. Italy's ambassador to Pakistan, Stefano Pontecorvo, tweeted that the search for Italian Daniele Nardi and Briton Tom Ballard ended after a team confirmed that silhouettes spotted at a height of about 19,356 feet were the bodies of the two climbers missing since Feb. 24.

