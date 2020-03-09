E.U. countries have rallied behind Greece, which is also a member of NATO, and described it as a “shield” protecting Europe’s borders.

Turkey hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees, and Erdogan has demanded that Europe shoulder more of the burden of caring for them.

He has accused the E.U. of not meeting its obligations, including failing to pay money promised to Turkey under a 2016 deal to stem the flow of migrants to Europe. The E.U. says it is disbursing the funds.

The Turkish leader later met with top E.U. officials, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss the deal.

Greece has deployed riot police and border guards to repel migrants, and many migrants have alleged mistreatment at the hands of Greek police.

E.U. foreign ministers have criticized Turkey, saying it is using migrants’ desperation for political purposes. E.U. countries are still dealing with the political fallout from a wave of mass migration five years ago.

— Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS

IAEA: Active Iranian nuclear sites accessible

Iran continues to provide international inspectors access to its active nuclear facilities, even after its announcement that it was no longer bound by “any restrictions” of the landmark 2015 deal with world powers designed to prevent the country from producing a nuclear weapon, the head of the United Nations’ atomic watchdog agency said Monday.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, also told board members in Vienna that since Tehran’s Jan. 5 announcement, it appears that Iran has not escalated its violations of the nuclear pact.

In recent months, Iran has contravened all main provisions of the pact, increasing its stockpiles of enriched uranium and heavy water past limits imposed, adding prohibited centrifuges and enriching uranium past the purity allowed.

Last week, the agency said in a report to member nations that its inspectors had confirmed that Iran had nearly tripled its stockpile of enriched uranium since November in violation of the nuclear deal.

The deal promised Iran economic incentives in return for the curbs on its nuclear program, but since President Trump pulled the United States out of the pact unilaterally in 2018 and imposed new sanctions, Iran’s economy has been struggling.

— Associated Press

43 reported killed in Burkina Faso attacks: Gunmen killed at least 43 people in attacks on two villages in northern Burkina Faso, the government said. A government spokesman said he did not know who was behind the violence in Dinguila and Barga villages in Yatenga province. The villages are known to be populated by Fulani herdsmen, who have been targeted by local defense groups and the army over their alleged affiliation with Islamist militants. Attacks by militants linked to the Islamic State and al-Qaeda have shaken the West African nation.

Yemeni army says it seized sites near Saudi border from rebels: Yemen's army said it has wrested control of several northern towns from the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, a step toward reversing the rebels' rapid gains in the strategic area. The Houthis had brought those sites under their control just days earlier. Gains by the Shiite Houthis so close to Saudi Arabia's southern border raised alarm in the kingdom, which views the rebels as a client of its regional foe Iran.