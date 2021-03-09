The decision is also likely to extend the 3 1 / 2 -year legal saga on the fate of the three separatists by months if not years, as many avenues for appeal remain open before any possible extraditions.

Puigdemont and several of his separatist colleagues fled to Belgium in October 2017, fearing arrest after holding a referendum on independence for Catalonia that the Spanish courts and government said was illegal.

Spain has attempted to have Puigdemont returned for trial but failed to persuade Belgian justice authorities to extradite him. Now Spain could renew efforts to have him extradited.

In 2019, Puigdemont and two of his associates won seats in the European Parliament and were afforded protection as members of the E.U. assembly.

— Associated Press

ARMENIA

Prime minister's foes blockade parliament

Thousands of opposition supporters blockaded the Armenian parliament building Tuesday to press a demand for the prime minister to step down.

Nikol Pashinyan has rejected the pressure to resign over a November peace deal that ended six weeks of fierce fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in which Azerbaijan routed Armenian forces.

The tensions escalated last month when the military’s general staff demanded Pashinyan’s resignation, and he responded by firing the chief of the general staff.

On Tuesday, the opposition sought to build pressure on Pashinyan by urging its supporters to blockade the parliament. Thousands of demonstrators surrounded the building and occasionally scuffled with police.

As part of maneuvering to defuse the political crisis, Pashinyan offered to hold an early parliamentary vote later this year but rejected the opposition’s demand to step down before the vote.

Pashinyan has faced calls to resign since Nov. 10, when a Russia-brokered peace deal ended 44 days of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. The agreement saw Azerbaijan reclaim control over large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh — which lies within Azerbaijan but was under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994 — and surrounding areas that had been held by Armenian forces for more than a quarter-century.

— Associated Press

At least 39 die as migrant boats sink off Tunisia: Thirty-nine African migrants, including children, perished off the Tunisian coast after a boat carrying 93 people sank, authorities said. Their bodies were recovered off the Mediterranean port city of Sfax in southern Tunisia, a spokesman for the Tunisian national guard said. A second boat also ran aground in the same area. Navy and coast guard teams and volunteer fishing boats found 39 bodies and rescued a total of 165 migrants from both vessels, according to the Defense Ministry.

Death toll in Equatorial Guinea blasts rises to 98: The death toll from weekend explosions at a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea rose by dozens to at least 98 after more bodies were recovered, the government said. The blasts in the coastal city of Bata also wounded at least 615 people, authorities said. President Teodoro Obiang Nguema said investigations into the blasts have begun. He initially blamed the explosions on the "negligent handling of dynamite" in the military barracks.

Turkey imprisons 5 for life over Russian envoy's killing: A Turkish court sentenced five people to lifetime prison terms over the assassination of Russia's ambassador in 2016, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. An off-duty police officer fatally shot Andrei Karlov in Turkey's capital Dec. 19 of that year. Other officers later killed the gunman at the scene. Prosecutors concluded that a network led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, a foe of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was behind Karlov's slaying and charged 28 people, including Gulen. Prosecutors said the attack was meant to derail warming ties between Turkey and Russia.