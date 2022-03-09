Two nuns and an elderly couple were held hostage before the assailants slashed the priest’s throat and seriously injured another elderly churchgoer. The two attackers, Abdel Malik Petitjean and Adel Kermiche, were killed by police as they left the church.

Story continues below advertisement

The four men on trial were accused of having helped or encouraged the attack. Only three defendants were present at the trial; the other was convicted in absentia. The three present did not play a role in carrying out the attack but were part of the attackers’ entourage.

Advertisement

The most serious punishment was handed to the absent defendant: Rachid Kassim, a Frenchman who was a notorious Islamic State recruiter, was sentenced to life in prison. Kassim is believed to have been killed in a drone strike in 2017 in Iraq. He had already received a life sentence in absentia in 2019 for having ordered a failed attack near Notre Dame Cathedral.

— Associated Press

Story continues below advertisement

Premier apologizes to Greenland Inuits

Denmark’s prime minister on Wednesday delivered a face-to-face apology to six living victims of a 1950s social experiment in which 22 Greenlandic children were taken from their families and sent to Denmark to be integrated into Danish society.

The Inuit children were between 4 and 9 years old when they were shipped to Denmark, then the colonial power, in 1951 to try to reeducate them as “little Danes.” The children were supposed to return to Greenland and be part of a new Danish-speaking elite that would help modernize the Arctic island’s Inuit population.

Advertisement

The children, however, were never sent back to their families, but were either adopted by Danish families or sent back to Greenland to be placed in an orphanage, where they were forced to speak Danish and had little or no contact with relatives.

Story continues below advertisement

“Your stories have touched us deeply and this is why Denmark today says the only word that is right to say: Sorry!” said Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen before an audience that included the six survivors at a ceremony

at the National Museum of Denmark in Copenhagen. “What you were exposed to was wrong. It was inhuman, it was unreasonable and it was heartless.”

— Reuters

Covid case and death rates fall in the Americas: The Pan American Health Organization said covid-19 cases fell by 26 percent across the Americas last week while deaths from the coronavirus dropped by nearly 19 percent, but cautioned that some effective measures to curb infections should be maintained. "We all want the pandemic to be over, but optimism alone cannot control the virus. It is too soon to lower our guard," PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said. Six million people around the world have died of covid-19, with the Americas accounting for almost half of the deaths, including nearly 965,000 in the United States.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario to end mask mandate as covid cases drop: Officials in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, announced plans to end mask mandates on March 21 in most settings, including schools. Provincial officials said improving coronavirus indicators such as a stable test positivity rate and declining hospitalizations, as well as Ontario's high vaccination rates and the availability of antiviral treatments, allowed for the planned move.

18 killed in attack on church in Congo: Militiamen killed 18 civilians who had sought refuge in a church compound in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, a witness and local human rights groups said. The attack took place early Tuesday in Banyali Kilo, a district in conflict-riven Ituri province, as the victims slept in church outbuildings. They had fled there after escaping previous attacks, the sources said.