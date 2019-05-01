FRANCE

'Yellow vest' protesters join May Day labor rally

Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Paris and other French cities Wednesday in a May Day labor demonstration, an annual event that carried unusual venom in the era of France’s “yellow vest” movement.

Police fired tear gas at demonstrators as they streamed through the tony Montparnasse neighborhood in Paris. Protesters responded with projectiles.

The Interior Ministry said about 164,500 demonstrators had turned out nationwide, an estimated 28,000 of them in Paris.

The May Day protest is a routine occurrence in France. Violent skirmishes between police and protesters also come with the territory. But this year, the labor demonstrations have coincided with a long-simmering protest over social inequality.

For the past five months, France has been rocked by the yellow vest movement, a loose confederation of leftists and anarchists who condemn rising social inequality and the perceived indifference of President Emmanuel Macron to their concerns. Their weekly protests have often turned violent.

— James McAuley

UNITED NATIONS

Pakistan-based militant added to sanctions list

In a major diplomatic win for India, the United Nations on Wednesday added the leader of an outlawed Pakistani militant organization to its sanctions blacklist after the al-Qaeda-linked group claimed a February attack in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops.

Masood Azhar’s inclusion on the Security Council’s Islamic State and al-Qaeda blacklist comes with a travel ban and freeze on his assets as well as an arms embargo.

Azhar’s Jaish-e-Muhammad asserted responsibility for the Feb. 14 attack in Kashmir, which is split between India and Pakistan and is claimed by both in its entirety. The ensuing clashes brought the two nuclear rivals to the brink of war.

India had lobbied hard to have Azhar blacklisted. China, a permanent member of the Security Council, had blocked the move on three previous occasions. But the council went ahead Wednesday after China no longer objected.

The official listing by the U.N. sanctions committee said Azhar supported al-Qaeda’s activities, including by supplying arms and recruiting members.

— Associated Press

Australian jury convicts man in flight bomb plot: An Australian jury convicted a man of plotting to blow up an Etihad Airways plane on a flight from Sydney to the United Arab Emirates' capital with a bomb hidden in a meat grinder. Khaled Khayat, 51, had pleaded not guilty in the New South Wales state supreme court to conspiring in 2017 to plan a terrorist act. The jury convicted him and will continue deliberating on whether his brother is guilty of the same charge. The bomb plan was abandoned when a bag with the device inside turned out to be

too heavy to be taken aboard as carry-on luggage. The flight landed without incident.

Filipinos ordered to leave Libyan capital: Philippine officials said they have issued a mandatory evacuation order for more than 1,000 Filipinos in the Libyan capital amid escalating fighting, rocket fire and airstrikes in the area. The order covers Tripoli and areas within a 62-mile radius of the capital. Three weeks ago, forces loyal to renegade commander Khalifa Hifter — who is allied with a rival government in eastern Libya — launched an offensive to seize Tripoli, home to Libya's internationally recognized government.

Maoist rebels kill 15 police commandos, driver in India: Maoist rebels attacked a van carrying police commandos in an insurgent stronghold in western India and killed 15 officers and their driver, officials said. The rebels triggered a land mine in a forested area in Maharashtra state as the van was passing through, police said. The rebels, who claim inspiration from Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong, have been fighting India's government for over 40 years, demanding land and jobs for tenant farmers and the poor.

— From news services