Protests mark 3 months since military coup in Myanmar: Protesters against military rule marched in Myanmar on Saturday three months after a coup ended a democratic transition, with several small blasts compounding a sense of crisis that a U.N. envoy warned could bring state administration to a halt. The military has tried to end dissent and impose its authority on a people largely opposed to the return of rule by the generals after 10 years of democratic reforms. Despite a relentless crackdown in which at least 759 protesters have been killed, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group, protesters come out day after day.