For labor leaders, the day was a test of their ability to mobilize workers in the face of the pandemic and economic challenges brought by it.
In countries that mark May 1 as International Labor Day, the annual celebration of workers’ rights produced crowds of marchers, though smaller than normal, carrying banners and standing shoulder to shoulder.
In Turkey and the Philippines, police prevented May Day demonstrations, enforcing virus lockdowns.
— Associated Press
IRAN
Negotiator expects sanctions to be lifted
Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator said on Saturday that Tehran expects U.S. sanctions on oil, banks and other sectors and on most individuals and institutions to be lifted based on agreements reached at talks in Vienna, state media reported.
“Sanctions . . . on Iran’s energy sector, which include oil and gas, or those on the automotive industry, financial, banking and port sanctions, all should be lifted based on agreements reached so far,” Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was quoted as saying by Iranian state media.
Araqchi did not say under which mechanism sanctions would be lifted, or refer to how Tehran would meet Washington’s demands and return to its commitments under the deal.
The U.S. State Department had no immediate comment on Araqchi’s remarks.
— Reuters
Protests mark 3 months since military coup in Myanmar: Protesters against military rule marched in Myanmar on Saturday three months after a coup ended a democratic transition, with several small blasts compounding a sense of crisis that a U.N. envoy warned could bring state administration to a halt. The military has tried to end dissent and impose its authority on a people largely opposed to the return of rule by the generals after 10 years of democratic reforms. Despite a relentless crackdown in which at least 759 protesters have been killed, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group, protesters come out day after day.
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree to cease-fire: Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to what they called a complete cease-fire after reports of fresh shooting and troop buildups in the aftermath of border clashes this past week that killed 49 people. The presidents of the two Central Asian nations also spoke on the phone on Saturday to discuss further steps, their offices said.
Somalia drops plan to extend presidential term: The controversial two-year term extension for Somalia's president evaporated after intense public pressure, as the lower house of Parliament approved his request to instead support efforts to organize the country's long-delayed national election. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed asked the lawmakers to retreat from their decision last month to extend his time in office. The extension had been blasted by the Senate as illegal and opposed by soldiers who took up key positions in the capital and clashed with other security forces.
— From news services