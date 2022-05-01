World Digest: May 1, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Violence breaks out at Paris May Day protests Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police fired tear gas to push back black-clad anarchists who ransacked businesses in Paris on Sunday during May Day protests over the policies of newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. Thousands joined marches across France, calling for salary increases and for Macron to drop a plan to raise the retirement age.

Most of the protests were peaceful, but violence broke out in the capital, where police arrested 54 people, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Twitter. Eight officers were injured, he said.

About 250 rallies were organized in cities across France.

— Reuters

Junta in Guinea says civilian rule is likely to take 3 years

The military junta in Guinea said its transition back to civilian rule will probably take more than three years, a proposal likely to upset West Africa’s political bloc, which has called for a swift return to constitutional order.

Col. Mamady Doumbouya, the head of the junta that took power in a coup in September, told state TV over the weekend that he was considering a 39-month transition — the first time he has proposed a timeline.

Military leaders have snatched power in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea over the past two years. The coups have put the countries at odds with the Economic Community of West African States, which is trying to put power back in civilian hands.

— Reuters

Egypt frees 3 journalists: Egyptian authorities have freed three journalists, the head of a journalists union said. Ammer Abdel-Moneim, Hany Greisha and Essam Abdeen had spent about a year and a half in detention. They were released pending investigations into initial charges of misuse of social media and joining a terrorist group, apparently a reference to the Muslim Brotherhood. Egypt designated it a terrorist organization in 2013. The three journalists have yet to face trial.

Turkish police detain dozens in May Day protests: Turkish riot police detained dozens of protesters trying to reach Istanbul's main Taksim Square for May Day demonstrations against economic hardship caused by raging inflation. The governor's office had allowed May Day celebrations to be held in another district and deemed gatherings in all other locations illegal. The office said 164 protesters were detained. Turkey's annual inflation rate is expected to rise to 68 percent in April.

— From news services

