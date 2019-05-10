UNITED NATIONS

U.S. is a holdout in pact on plastic waste

Nearly all of the world’s countries have agreed on a deal to better manage plastic waste, with the United States a notable exception, U.N. environmental officials said Friday.

A “legally binding framework” that affects thousands of types of plastic waste emerged Friday at the end of a two-week meeting in Geneva. Discarded plastic clutters land, floats in masses in oceans and entangles wildlife, sometimes with deadly results.

Rolph Payet of the U.N. Environment Program said the “historic” agreement linked to the 186-country, U.N.-supported Basel Convention means countries will have to monitor and track movements of plastic waste outside their borders.

“It’s sending a very strong political signal to the rest of the world — to the private sector, to the consumer market — that we need to do something,” he said.

Even the few non-signatory nations, like the United States, could be impacted when they ship plastic waste to countries that are part of the deal.

— Associated Press

MEDITERRANEAN

At least 65 migrants drown in capsizing

At least 65 migrants drowned Friday when their boat capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the Tunisian coast after they had left Libya hoping to reach Europe, the U.N. refugee agency said.

The state-run Tunis Afrique Presse agency gave a toll of at least 70. It was one the deadliest shipwrecks involving migrants trying to reach Europe this year.

In the first four months of 2019, 164 people are known to have died on the route, a smaller number but higher death rate than in past years, with one dying for every three who reach Europe, the U.N. agency said.

It said the boat had taken to the sea Thursday from Libya, where renewed warfare between rival factions has gripped Tripoli, the capital, for five weeks.

The Tunisian navy picked up 16 survivors, the agency said. It was not immediately known which countries the migrants in the capsizing were from.

— Reuters

Venezuela reopens borders with Aruba, Bazil: President Nicolás Maduro is reopening Venezuela's borders with Aruba and Brazil. Industry Minister Tareck El Aissami, however, said the borders with Colombia and two other Dutch Caribbean islands remain closed because their leaders have not sufficiently assured that Venezuela's sovereignty will be respected. The South American nation's socialist government ordered the borders with Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Brazil and Colombia closed three months ago as the opposition tried to bring food and medical supplies into the country. The aid was provided largely by the United States, a key ally of opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

Turkey says Syrian government must halt attacks: Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Syrian government forces need to halt attacks in northwest Syria, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported. Syria's army, backed by Russian air power, launched ground operations this week against the southern flank of a rebel zone consisting of Idlib and parts of adjacent provinces. Akar said Syrian forces should return to territories agreed to in an international deal to reduce hostilities and casualties. "Humanitarian problems grow each day and it is increasingly showing a tendency to turn into a catastrophe," he said. Akar also said the attacks imperil the security of Turkey's observation posts in the northwest, where Turkish forces carry out patrols.

Palestinian killed by Israeli gunfire at weekly Gaza protest: Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian on Friday during weekly protests along the border with Israel, Gaza health officials said. In addition to the 24-year-old male fatality, 30 people were wounded by live gunfire during the protests, in which thousands participated, they said. An Israeli military spokeswoman said troops, facing about 6,000 Palestinians, opened fire when some of them approached the fortified border fence. Israel sees the protests as potential cover for cross-border attacks by Hamas and other militants. More than 200 Gazans have been killed by Israeli troops since the protests began in March 2018, Gaza health officials say. An Israeli soldier was also killed by a Palestinian sniper.

Hundreds of child soldiers released in Nigeria: Authorities say 894 children who were enlisted in a civilian defense militia in northeastern Nigeria have been officially separated from the group in accordance with a U.N. accord. The children had been part of a group that was helping government forces fight Islamist Boko Haram militants. Mohamed Fall, UNICEF representative in Nigeria, said efforts to release the children began in September 2017 when the vigilante group pledged to stop recruiting children. More than 1,700 children and young people already had been released. UNICEF said hundreds will go to school while others will receive vocational training.

— From news services