Man stabs 5 at New Zealand supermarket: A man stabbed people at a New Zealand supermarket, wounding five, three of them critically, according to authorities. Police said a suspect was arrested after the incident in the city of Dunedin. People in the store at the time told local media that it was a chaotic scene as people began screaming and running toward the exits. They said some shoppers had tried to stop the man and pin him down. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the motivation for the attack had not been established but that police did not have any evidence to suggest it was domestic terrorism.