A statement from the presidential palace chastised the Taliban for the increasing violence that has gripped the country but said the government also would observe the holiday cease-fire.
The Taliban said the cease-fire would begin on either Wednesday or Thursday, depending on the sighting of the new moon, which determines the start of the holiday.
The announcement follows an attack on a girls’ school on Saturday in Kabul that killed as many 60 people, most of them students between 11 and 15 years old.
The Taliban has denied responsibility for the attack, which occurred in a mostly Shiite neighborhood in western Kabul that has been targeted in the past by a local affiliate of the Islamic State militant group.
Just hours after the Taliban announcement, a bus in southern Zabul province struck a roadside bomb, according to an Interior Ministry spokesman. The blast killed 11 people, and at least 24 were wounded. Improvised explosive devices litter the Afghan countryside and have been used extensively by the Taliban.
— Associated Press
Suicide bombing kills 6 police officers in Somali capital: Police in Somalia said at least six people were killed when a suicide bomber attacked a police station in the capital, Mogadishu. Six people were wounded. Al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab, which has battled since 2008 to overthrow Somalia's internationally backed government and establish its own rule based a strict interpretation of Islamic law, claimed responsibility. The group often targets security forces in Mogadishu.
Islamist militia kills Malawian peacekeeper in Congo: A peacekeeper from Malawi was killed in an attack by an Islamist militia in eastern Congo's North Kivu province, the United Nations and the Malawian government said. A local civil rights group said separately that fighters with the Allied Democratic Forces, an Islamist group with Ugandan origins, attacked a village in the province, killing at least five people. It was not clear whether that figure included the peacekeeper. The 12,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo is intended to help contain violence by more than 120 armed groups in the east.
Man stabs 5 at New Zealand supermarket: A man stabbed people at a New Zealand supermarket, wounding five, three of them critically, according to authorities. Police said a suspect was arrested after the incident in the city of Dunedin. People in the store at the time told local media that it was a chaotic scene as people began screaming and running toward the exits. They said some shoppers had tried to stop the man and pin him down. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the motivation for the attack had not been established but that police did not have any evidence to suggest it was domestic terrorism.
Malaysia arrests 8 Abu Sayyaf suspects with Philippine help: Malaysian authorities captured eight suspected Abu Sayyaf militants who may have been planning ransom kidnappings in Malaysia, Philippine military officials said, adding that they provided information that helped lead to the arrests. The Philippine militants were arrested over the weekend on Borneo island, where they fled in March after military assaults on their jungle bases in the southern Philippine province of Sulu, a Philippine marine brigade commander said. The Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia have collaborated for years on fighting kidnappings by Abu Sayyaf militants.
— From news services