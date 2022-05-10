World Digest: May 10, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Ex-president pleads not guilty in U.S. court Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández, with chains around his ankles, pleaded not guilty to U.S. drug and weapons charges in Manhattan federal court while his attorney complained of “prisoner of war” conditions in jail. U.S. prosecutors have accused Hernández, a former U.S. ally, of receiving millions of dollars from drug traffickers in exchange for protection from arrest while leading Honduras from 2014 until January. Hernández used the money to enrich himself and finance his political campaigns, prosecutors said.

Hernández, extradited last month, entered a plea of not guilty to three criminal counts — including conspiracy to import cocaine and weapons possession — at an arraignment.

Hernández has in the past denied the allegations, portraying himself as a fierce opponent of drug cartels and accusing them of smearing him to get revenge and lighten their sentences.

Advertisement

At the hearing, his attorney Raymond Colon said Hernández was being held in solitary confinement at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center and had not been allowed to call his family. Colon said he was denied access to Hernández several times, though he has gone once and his assistants have gone to see him.

“He’s being treated like a prisoner of war,” Colon said. “We’re not asking for him to get special treatment because he’s a former head of state, but these conditions are psychologically debilitating.”

— Reuters

Leader warns he will skip Americas summit

Mexico’s president said he would not attend next month’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles if the Biden administration excludes Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua — adding his voice to increasing warnings of a boycott by some leaders across the region.

Advertisement

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been saying in recent weeks that the U.S. government should not exclude anyone from the summit, but he had not threatened to stay home.

López Obrador’s absence would be a blow to the summit, which is expected to deal heavily with the issue of migration at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration has worked for months to build regional consensus. Cabinet members have been visiting the region urging allies to shore up immigration controls and expand their asylum programs.

Such cooperation will be critical as the United States wrestles with the problem of high numbers of migrants arriving at its southern border.

Caribbean countries also have discussed a collective boycott of the summit if nations are excluded and criticized the U.S. plan to invite Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó. The United States recognizes him as Venezuela’s legitimate president, but many Caribbean nations do not.

Advertisement

— Associated Press

14 dead in Congo refugee camp attack: At least 14 people were killed in an attack on a camp for displaced people in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri province, the army and a civil society leader said. Hundreds of civilians had sought refuge in the camp in recent months. Civil society leader Dieudonné Lossa gave a provisional death toll of 15 and blamed a militant group known as CODECO, accused of staging a weekend attack on an artisanal mining site that killed at least 35. It is one of several militias wrangling over land and resources in Congo's mineral-rich east.

Kidnapping suspect loses fight over extradition to Chile: A 69-year-old Chilean woman wanted on kidnapping charges dating to Augusto Pinochet's military dictatorship in the 1970s faces extradition from Australia after a court closed her final appeal option. Adriana Rivas waged a three-year battle against extradition on charges that she kidnapped seven people in 1976 and 1977, including Communist Party leader Victor Diaz. Rivas was an assistant to the head of the DINA secret police during the dictatorship. Rivas denies ever meeting the alleged victims, who have never been found.

Advertisement

Armenian police detain 61 at opposition protests: Police detained 61 protesters as hundreds marched in Armenia's capital, Yerevan, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, news agencies reported. Video footage showed people marching peacefully, with officers later making arrests amid tussles with protesters. Pashinyan has faced criticism for agreeing to a Russian-brokered cease-fire after a six-week war in 2020 in which Armenia was defeated by Azerbaijan and lost significant territory in and around the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article