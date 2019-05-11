POLAND

Nationalists protest compensation to Jews

Thousands of nationalists marched to the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw on Saturday to protest a law that requires the State Department to report to Congress on the state of restitution of Jewish property stolen in the Holocaust in dozens of countries.

Jewish organizations have been seeking compensation for Holocaust survivors and their families. The nationalists, however, say that Poland was a major victim of Nazi Germany during World War II and that it is not fair to ask Poland to compensate Jewish victims when Poland has never received adequate compensation from Germany.

Among the far-right politicians who led the march were Janusz Korwin-Mikke and Grzegorz Braun, who have joined forces in a far-right coalition opposed to restitution to Jews.

— Associated Press

VENEZUELA

Guaidó seeks Pentagon cooperation, he says

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó on Saturday told supporters in Caracas that he has asked his envoy to the United States to meet with Pentagon officials to “cooperate” on a solution to the South American country’s political crisis.

Guaidó, the leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, added that he received word from China that the country would join a diplomatic effort between European and Latin American countries, known as the International Contact Group on Venezuela, to negotiate an end to the crisis.

Representatives of the U.S. Southern Command did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Trump administration officials have repeatedly said that “all options are on the table” to oust President Nicolás Maduro, who calls Guaidó a U.S. puppet seeking to oust him in a coup.

— Reuters

Government forces press offensive in northwest Syria: Syrian government forces expanded their ground offensive in northwestern Syria, pushing into the last rebel stronghold and regaining control of a number of villages along the area's southern corner, activists and media said, despite calls for honoring a cease-fire put in place in September. The pro-government Military Media Center said that troops battled insurgents led by an al-Qaeda-linked militant group out of Midan Ghazal, which falls inside Idlib province.

Houthi rebels start pulling out of Yemeni port city: Yemen's Houthi rebels have begun a long-delayed withdrawal of forces from the port facility in the key city of Hodeida, the group says, following the terms of a December cease-fire aimed at alleviating the world's worst humanitarian crisis. The cease-fire calls for the mutual withdrawal of rebel and government forces from the city's port and the two smaller ports in the province. The United Nations says it is monitoring "the initial unilateral redeployment" of Houthi rebels, which is to be completed on Tuesday.

Former female journalist fatally shot in Afghanistan: Gunmen shot dead a former television journalist and adviser to the Afghan parliament in Kabul, underlining threats to women and drawing widespread condemnation. Mina Mangal, who used to report for prominent TV station Ariana News, was killed by two unidentified men on a motorbike close to her home in eastern Kabul, police spokesman Basir Mujahid said. She had been on her way to work as an adviser to the parliament's cultural affairs commission.

Freed hostages express sorrow over slain French commandos: Three hostages freed by French commandos from militants in Burkina Faso arrived in Paris, expressing sorrow at the death of two French soldiers in the rescue operation. Two Frenchmen kidnapped while on safari in Benin, as well as an American woman and a South Korean woman who were being held with them, were liberated by French commandos two days ago. The American, who has not been identified, was being repatriated separately. One of the captives, Laurent Lassimouillas, also expressed regret over the death of the Beninese park guide, who was fatally shot when the two tourists were kidnapped.

— From news services