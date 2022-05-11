World Digest: May 11, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

2 Europeans detained as E.U. envoy visits Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said Wednesday that it arrested two European nationals it alleged were fomenting “insecurity” in the country, state media reported, as the European Union pushes to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. The pair were accused of “organizing chaos and social disorder aimed at destabilizing” Iran in conjunction with foreign intelligence services, state TV cited the ministry as saying. Their nationalities were not detailed.

The arrests coincided with a visit to Tehran by the European Union’s coordinator on the Iran nuclear talks, Enrique Mora, who held talks with his Iranian counterpart, Iranian media said.

Talks to revive the 2015 accord have been on hold since March, chiefly over Iran’s insistence on Washington removing the Revolutionary Guard Corps, Tehran’s elite security force, from the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organizations list.

U.S. President Donald Trump ditched the pact in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate by gradually violating the deal’s nuclear curbs.

Tehran’s refusal to back down from the FTO assignation demand has raised doubt about whether the nuclear impasse can be resolved. Washington has made it clear that it has no such plans, while also not ruling it out.

But Iran’s rulers ultimately want an end to sanctions, fearing a return of unrest among lower-income Iranians, whose protests in recent years have underscored grass-roots anger over economic hardship.

— Reuters

Interpol chief probed over torture claims

French judges at the Paris Tribunal on Wednesday opened an investigation into torture allegations against Interpol’s president, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi of the United Arab Emirates.

Two Britons, Matthew Hedges and Ali Issa Ahmad, who had been detained in the UAE before Raisi was elected president of the France-based world police agency, on Wednesday gave evidence against him at the Specialized Judicial Unit for Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes of the Paris Tribunal, their attorneys said.

The Britons filed a criminal complaint against Raisi with the prosecutors of the Paris Tribunal in October under the principle of universal jurisdiction. In January, they filed a criminal complaint directly with the tribunal’s judges to open an investigation into Raisi.

Raisi was elected to a four-year term as Interpol president in November. Human rights groups have accused him of involvement in torture and arbitrary detentions in the UAE. The UAE has denied the allegations.

Hedges was a doctoral student in the UAE when he was imprisoned for nearly seven months in 2018 on spying charges. He said he was tortured and at times held in solitary confinement with no access to a lawyer.

Ahmad has said he was detained and tortured by UAE security agents in 2019 for wearing a Qatar flag T-shirt during a soccer match in the Persian Gulf country.

Raisi was the general inspector in the UAE Interior Ministry at the time, a post he still holds.

— Associated Press

Egypt says general, 4 troops killed in Sinai fighting: Fighting in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula left a general and four troops dead, the military said, just days after an attack there killed 11 security personnel. The military said that the five were killed during a clash with militants and that at least seven extremists also were killed. Egypt is battling an insurgency in Sinai that intensified after the military overthrew an elected but divisive Islamist president in 2013.

Tokyo to recognize same-sex unions but not as marriage: Japan's capital said it will start recognizing same-sex partnerships to ease the burdens faced by residents in their daily lives, but the unions will not be considered legal marriages. Japan does not legally recognize same-sex marriages, and LGBTQ people often face discrimination. Taiwan is the only Asian nation or territory to have legalized same-sex marriage.

4 killed in Somalia blast ahead of presidential vote: Somali police said at least four people were killed in a suicide blast that targeted a checkpoint near the airport in the capital, Mogadishu. The blast occurred as presidential candidates were heading into the heavily fortified airport area to address lawmakers ahead of the presidential election on Sunday. The Islamist extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, which destroyed small businesses along the street.

— From news services

