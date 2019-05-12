SRI LANKA

1st Sunday Mass since attacks is celebrated

The Catholic Church in Sri Lanka celebrated the first regular Sunday Mass since the Easter suicide bombings of churches and hotels killed more than 250 people.

Military forces and police armed with assault rifles patrolled the streets leading to churches and stood guard outside the compounds. Everyone entering was required to produce identity cards and was body-searched.

Volunteers were stationed at the gates of churches to identify parishioners and look for suspicious individuals.

Parking was banned nearby, and officials requested that worshipers carry only minimum baggage.

Seven suicide bombers struck three churches and three luxury hotels on Easter Sunday. The Islamic State militant group asserted responsibility for the attacks, carried out by a local radicalized Muslim group.

Sunday services were canceled on the two subsequent weekends for fear of more attacks, leaving the faithful to hear Mass via live TV transmission.

— Associated Press

YEMEN

U.N. monitors rebels' Hodeida withdrawal

The United Nations said Sunday that it is monitoring the redeployment of rebel forces from three key ports in Yemen after the government dismissed the withdrawal as a “farce.”

The rebels, known as Houthis, said Saturday that they began the long-delayed redeployment of their forces from the port of Hodeida, as well as the two smaller ports of Salif and Ras Issa, as part of a cease-fire reached in December.

The long-delayed redeployment is seen as a key first step toward ending the civil war, which erupted in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa. A Saudi-led coalition joined the war the following year on the side of the government. Tens of thousands of people have been killed, and the war has generated the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Lt. Gen. Michael Lollesgaard, the head of a U.N. mission overseeing the cease-fire, said U.N. teams watched as “the military forces left the ports and the coast guard took over responsibility for security.”

The monitors will verify the rebels’ withdrawal on Tuesday, he said in a statement.

The government has dismissed the Houthi withdrawal, with Information Minister Moammer al-Iryani accusing the rebels of handing the ports off to “militia leaders in civilian clothes.”

Both sides agreed in December to withdraw from Hodeida, which handles 70 percent of Yemen’s food imports and humanitarian aid. But the U.N.-brokered deal was vague on who would control Hodeida’s strategic port after the withdrawal.

— Associated Press

Libyan coast guard rescues nearly 150 migrants: Libya's coast guard said it rescued nearly 150 Europe-bound migrants off the country's Mediterranean coast. Spokesman Ayoub Gassim said a rubber boat carrying 96 migrants, including 16 women and four children, was intercepted a day earlier off the city of Zawiyah, about 30 miles west of Tripoli. Gassim said another boat, carrying 51 migrants, was intercepted off the town of Khoms, about 75 miles east of Tripoli. Libya became a major conduit for African migrants and refugees fleeing to Europe after the 2011 uprising that ousted Moammar Gaddafi.

Saudi forces kill 8 in shootout in mostly Shiite region: Saudi Arabia's security forces killed eight alleged terrorists in a shootout in the predominantly Shiite eastern region of Qatif, a government statement said. The Interior Ministry said security forces launched a raid against a suspected militant hideout on the island of Tarot off the coast of the kingdom's Eastern province. The statement described the group as a "terrorist cell" and accused it of planning attacks. Saudi security forces frequently clash with Shiite gunmen in the region of Qatif, where minority Shiites held large protests in 2011 demanding greater rights and equal treatment from the kingdom's Sunni rulers.

Insurgent shelling kills 6 in northwest Syria: Insurgents fired rockets into a government-held Christian town in northwestern Syria, killing six people, including five children playing near a monastery, and wounding several others, state media and a local priest said. State TV said the shelling caused widespread material damage to the town of Suqailabiyah. The Syrian Arab News Agency said troops retaliated by firing shells toward insurgents' positions on the southern edge of Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold in the country. Al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, is the main insurgent group in the area.

Myanmar passenger jet lands safely after landing gear fails: A pilot safely landed a passenger jet without front wheels after landing gear on the Myanmar National Airlines plane failed to deploy, the airline said. All 82 passengers and seven crew members on Flight UB103 from Yangon were declared safe after the Embraer 190-LR touched down at Mandalay International Airport on its rear wheels before the plane's nose scraped the runway as it slowed to a stop. It was the second aviation incident in Myanmar in a week, after a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane skidded off the runway in Yangon in a strong wind Wednesday, injuring at least 17.

— From news services